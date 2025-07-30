Silicon Metal Market Is Projected With A Value Of USD 12.19 Billion By 2032, Driven By Rising Demand From Aluminium Alloy And Electronics Sectors Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growing EV production and rising solar panel demand drive silicon metal usage across alloys, semiconductors, and energy applications globally. Austin, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Silicon Metal Market Size was valued at USD 7.92 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 12.19 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.53% over the forecast period of 2025-2032. Rising demand from EVs, renewables, and alloys reshapes the global silicon metal landscape amid shifting trade and sustainability trends. The silicon metal industry is witnessing strong demand growth, fueled by its critical role in aluminium alloys, semiconductors, and solar panels. In 2023, U.S. production reached around 370,000 metric tons, while rising imports supported domestic consumption. Investments by companies like Ferroglobe and Dow Silicones highlight a focus on advanced applications. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific demand, especially from China and India, further boosts trade. Regulatory push in the U.S. and EU for lighter, low-carbon automotive materials continues to reinforce silicon's importance in sustainable manufacturing.

Download PDF Sample of Silicon Metal Market @ The U.S. Silicon Metal market is valued at USD 1.48 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 2.43 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of around 6.39%. The U.S. Silicon Metal Market benefits from increased investment in semiconductor-grade silicon, rising EV demand, and federal support for domestic manufacturing. Companies like Ferroglobe and Dow focus on low-carbon, high-purity grades, driving future market growth. Key Players:

. By Purity (Standard Grade (<99%), High Purity (99%–99.9%), Ultra-High Purity (>99.9%)

. By Application (Aluminium Alloys, Semiconductors, Solar Panels, Silicones, Others (Batteries, Optical Fibers, etc.)

. By End-Use Industry (Automotive, Construction, Electronics & Electrical, Energy & Power, Others (Healthcare, Consumer Goods, etc.)

Segment Analysis

By Type , the Metallurgical Grade Silicon Segment dominated the Silicon Metal Market in 2024, with a 68% Market Share.

The dominance is due to its essential role in aluminium alloy production, widely used by the automotive and construction sectors seeking lighter, durable materials. Aluminium demand in the U.S. rose by 4% in 2023 (Aluminum Association), while producers like Ferroglobe and Elkem expanded metallurgical-grade capacity to serve EV and infrastructure growth. Its cost-effectiveness makes it ideal for large-scale manufacturing, unlike higher-purity solar and chemical grades. This versatility, combined with steady demand from transportation and building industries, keeps metallurgical-grade silicon at the forefront of the market's supply chain.

By Application , the Aluminum Alloys Segment dominated the Silicon Metal Market in 2024, with the highest Market Share.

The dominance is due to growing lightweighting trends in automotive, aerospace, and construction applications, which rely heavily on silicon to improve aluminium alloy properties. According to the Aluminum Association, aluminium cast product demand in the U.S. increased in 2023, further supported by federal infrastructure initiatives and rising EV adoption. Silicon enhances alloy fluidity, strength, and dimensional stability, making it indispensable across high-volume casting applications. Decarbonization targets and increased recycling rates reinforce demand, as manufacturers prioritize sustainable, lightweight materials to meet tightening emissions and efficiency standards.

By End-Use Industry, the Automotive Industry dominated the Silicon Metal Market in 2024, with the highest Market Share.

The dominance is due to the rising integration of silicon in aluminium automotive parts and semiconductors critical for EVs and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). U.S. Department of Energy data shows a 16% growth in EV production during 2023, boosting demand for silicon-based battery casings, thermal systems, and electronic components. Automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers increasingly source silicon for lightweighting and energy efficiency. The industry's shift toward electrification and stricter fuel economy targets amplifies silicon's role, making it a cornerstone of next-generation mobility and sustainable vehicle manufacturing.

By Region, Asia Pacific dominated the Silicon Metal Market in 2024, Holding A 42.50% Market Share.

The dominance is due to strong local production capacity, robust demand from the aluminium and solar sectors, and competitive manufacturing costs. China alone produced nearly 70% of global silicon metal in 2023 (China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association). Investments by firms like G.S. Energy expanded capacity, while India's solar installations drove consumption. Meanwhile, semiconductor demand in Japan and South Korea adds further strength. Together, this integrated supply chain and downstream demand make Asia Pacific the most influential player, anchored by cost advantages and rapid infrastructure and renewable energy growth.

Recent Developments

In June 2024, Elkem to pilot CO2-free silicon production with financial support from Enova, targeting up to 95% carbon capture in its next-generation silicon smelters.

Government Policy and Subsidy Overview - Supportive renewable energy policies and production subsidies encourage domestic silicon manufacturing and boost competitiveness against imports.

Downstream Product Innovation Trends - Emerging uses in high-performance alloys, EV battery anodes, and next-gen semiconductors are expanding silicon metal's application scope.

Supply Chain Digitalization Progress - Producers are adopting blockchain, IoT sensors, and digital twins to enhance traceability, efficiency, and predictive maintenance across operations.

Export and Import Dependency Shifts – Changing trade flows, tariffs, and domestic capacity expansions are reshaping reliance on imports, especially in Asia and North America. Global Production Cost Structure Analysis - Energy costs, raw material sourcing, and environmental compliance remain the largest contributors to overall silicon production expenses worldwide.

