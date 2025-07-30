Beard Papa's Celebrates Annual Cream Puff Holiday On August 8, 2025
Celebrate Beard Papa's day at all USA locations
Celebrate Beard Papa's Day 8/8/25
National“Beard Papa's Day” returns with exclusive offers, giveaways, and online promotions
CERRITOS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Beard Papa's, the international Japanese dessert brand known for its freshly made cream puffs, is celebrating its annual Beard Papa's Day on August 8, 2025. Guests across the United States are invited to take part in the festivities with limited-time offers, special giveaways, and a multi-platform promotional campaign.
From August 8 through August 11, participating Beard Papa's locations will distribute "Free Puff on Your Next Visit" cards with every order, whether placed in-store, online, or via delivery. These cards will be valid for redemption in stores through September 30, 2025.
Additional promotional highlights include:
$8 Off Papa's Faves 12-Pack: On August 8 only, customers purchasing any Papa's Faves 12-pack in-store will receive $8 off with coupon posted on Instagram .
Online Discount: From August 8–9, guests ordering through the Beard Papa's website or mobile app can enjoy 20% off all cream puffs using promo code BPDAY2025.
Instagram Sweepstakes: Gift cards and Puffs Contest: Three winners will be picked to receive a $100 Beard Papa's e-gift card by entering the brand's social media giveaway. And ten contestants will win a 6-Pack of Cream Puffs.
“Beard Papa's Day is a celebration of our fans and the passion they have for our cream puffs,” said Mark Nathan, Marketing Director of Beard Papa's.“It's a moment for us to give back, and to invite more people to discover what makes our Japanese desserts so unique.”
Founded in Osaka, Japan, in 1999, Beard Papa's has grown to more than 550 locations in 15 countries and territories. With a commitment to freshness, quality, and customer delight, the brand continues to gain global recognition for its signature cream puffs made with all-natural ingredients and filled to order.
For more information about Beard Papa's Day and to find a participating store, please visit .
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
