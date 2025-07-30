Son Of Sardaar 2 OTT Details: When And Where To Watch Ajay Devgn's Comedy Sequel Online

Ajay Devgan's Son of Sardaar 2 hits theaters on August 1 and will be available on digital platforms after eight weeks, with fans eagerly awaiting its box office performance and online release.

Ajay Devgan's film Son of Sardaar 2 has not been released yet. But after running in theaters, the OTT platform for its streaming has been decided. It is being said that after running for eight weeks in theaters, this film will be streamed on digital platforms. Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, this movie is a sequel to the 2012 hit film Son of Sardaar, which was directed by Ashwani Dheer. Earlier, this film was going to come to theaters on 25 July, but it was postponed for a week to avoid clashing with Ahan Pandey and Aneet Padda's starrer Saiyaara.

When will Ajay Devgan's film 'Son of Sardaar 2' come on OTT?

Son of Sardaar 2 is releasing in theatres on 1 August. It will run on the big screen for 8 consecutive weeks. After this, the film will be taken to the digital platform. It is believed that in October, the audience sitting at home will be able to enjoy it on OTT.

On which OTT platform will 'Son of Sardaar 2' stream?

Reports are claiming that Son of Sardaar 2 will be streamed on Netflix. However, it has not yet been revealed how many crores of rupees the deal between the makers and the digital platform is for. Neither the makers nor the digital platform has shared any official information regarding its streaming.

All about 'Son of Sardaar 2'

Apart from Ajay Devgan, actors like Mrinal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Vindu Dara Singh, Deepak Dobriyal, Mukul Dev, Kubra Sait, Sahil Mehta, Sanjay Mishra, Chunky Pandey, Neeru Bajwa, Sharat Saxena, and Roshni Walia will also be seen in Son of Sardar 2. If reports are to be believed, this film has been produced for about 100 crores. Booking of the film is ongoing. If Koimoi's report is to be believed, the opening of this film can be between 9-11 crores. Now it remains to be seen how it actually starts at the box office and how far its total earnings go.