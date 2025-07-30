Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Palo Alto Networks Strikes $25 Billion Deal To Acquire Cyberark


2025-07-30 10:12:17
Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) on Wednesday announced that it has reached a deal to acquire CyberArk Software (CYBR) in a $25 billion deal.

Palo Alto will pay CyberArk investors $45 per share and 2.2005 PANW shares, according to a statement from the Santa Clara, California-headquartered company.

