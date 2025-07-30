403
US State Department expects White House to look into risks of Russia's sanctions
(MENAFN) The US State Department indicated on Tuesday that it assumes the White House is taking into account the possible economic repercussions while considering secondary sanctions against countries buying Russian energy. President Donald Trump recently issued a 10-day ultimatum demanding progress on resolving the Ukraine conflict, warning that failure to comply could lead to penalties targeting nations doing business with Moscow.
At a press briefing, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce was asked if such sanctions might be “too blunt an instrument,” potentially damaging US allies. She responded, “I would presume, as we should, that all of the impact would be considered,” emphasizing that “The president is not someone who is making a decision on the fly... This has clearly been a consideration from the beginning. And we’re prepared to do what’s necessary.”
Russian officials have dismissed Trump’s threat, claiming it undermines peace efforts in Ukraine. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated earlier that added pressure would not deter Russia from pursuing its national goals.
While Trump acknowledged uncertainty over whether this new pressure will change Moscow’s stance on Ukraine, some hawkish lawmakers in Congress are pushing legislation to impose tariffs of up to 500% on countries continuing to import Russian oil and gas. Senator Lindsey Graham, a sponsor of the bill, described it as a “sledgehammer” intended for the president’s use.
Experts caution that these sanctions might backfire, as key Russian energy buyers such as China, India, and Türkiye could face punitive measures. According to a report, such policies could send global oil prices soaring and escalate what has been called Trump’s “global trade war.” The report also noted that earlier attempts by Western nations to limit Russian oil revenues through price caps “largely faltered.”
