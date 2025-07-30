Americans Spend Nearly 4 Hours A Day Thinking About Money: New Empower Research

A growing number of Americans say finances are top of mind, from account check-ins to sleepless nights-but for many, it's fueling real progress

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans spend nearly 4 hours a day thinking about their finances, according to new research from Empower , a financial services company. That's the equivalent of a part-time job, and more time than most people spend preparing meals or exercising combined.1 Nearly half of Americans (45%) say thinking about money motivates them to take action to reach their long-term goals.

Over half (54%) say they're thinking about money more often than they did last year. Quality of life considerations are top of mind: Bills (57%), inflation and rising prices (51%), housing costs (34%), debt (30%), tariffs (28%), and retirement savings (24%). In fact, a majority (55%) of Americans say they think about their retirement weekly, or daily (27%). One in 4 (22%) high-income earners have retirement on the mind multiple times a day.

Checking in – and in

People are not just thinking about finances-they're checking in, and in. Nearly one-fifth of the population (17%) checks their financial accounts, including credit cards and investments, multiple times per day, and a quarter (24%) checks their bank account daily. Keeping a close eye is more common among younger adults: 24% of Gen Z and 21% of Millennials monitor accounts several times a day, compared to just 10% of Boomers.

"In an era of 24/7 economic headlines, money is dominating our daily thoughts," said Rebecca Rickert, head of communications and consumer insights at Empower. "But here's the silver lining: we're seeing a real shift from passive worry to proactive behavior. People are motivated. They're looking for tools, information, and advice to turn that energy into progress."

When money keeps Americans up at night

Over a third of Americans (36%) and 44% of Millennials say they lose sleep over financial worries. Boomers report sleeping better, with just 24% reporting money keeps them up at night.

During the day, 38% of people say money-related thoughts interfere with their ability to focus.

Thoughts lead to action

One third (33%) are thinking about how to grow their money, and how to achieve long-term security (30%). Some 35% say they actively work to improve their financial situation when these thoughts arise, with Millennials among the most proactive (40%).

These actions are paying off. One in 5 (20%) people report significantly improving their credit score. Another 20% have paid off meaningful debt, created a successful budget (19%) or spending plan (19%).

More key findings from Empower's report "Money on the Mind ":



Time check: Gen Z is most likely to think about money in the late afternoon, between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., whereas Millennials and Gen X report an uptick in financial thoughts between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Stress reducers: Nearly half said a higher income (47%) would ease their worries, while 45% pointed to lower living expenses. Broader economic improvements (29%), debt elimination (28%), and a larger emergency fund (24%) were also top responses to help reduce stress.

Cutting back : 53% of Americans have reduced dining out; 46% are buying fewer non-essentials; 40% are scaling back entertainment; 39% are postponing travel or vacations; and 33% are canceling subscription services. Financial news to use: Millennials, in particular, value financial education-52% say they place a high importance on financial insights and news (46% overall). Inflation and cost of living (49%) are the top topics people are researching, followed closely by budgeting (35%), saving (35%), and broader economic forecasts (27%).

Seeking information and advice

With money top of mind, Americans are searching for insights they can trust. About 1 in 5 people seek out financial news multiple times a week, and nearly half say that trusted financial information helps them make smarter decisions (41%). High-income earners report they are seeking out financial news and insights at least once per day (31%). A third of respondents say that talking with a financial advisor helps clarify their thinking around money and financial goals (33%). Notably, 1 in 5 (18%) people said a detailed financial plan would go a long way toward helping them feel better about their finances (25% Gen Z, 23% Millennials).

Money mindset: focus on the future

Americans can't stop thinking about their finances, but for many, it's because they are dreaming of a bright future. Nearly half of Americans (47%) say they feel confident they will reach their financial goals.

Visit The CurrencyTM to read Empower's full research report, "Money on the Mind ."

*ABOUT THE STUDY

Empower's "Money on the Mind" study is based on online survey responses from 2,206 Americans ages 18+ fielded by a third-party panel provider from June 10-12, 2025. The survey is weighted to be nationally representative of U.S. adults.

