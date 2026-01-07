Tajikistan's Economic Future Looks Bright With Strong Growth Projections - CEBR
The country's PPP-adjusted GDP per capita reached around $6,089, keeping it in the lower-middle-income bracket, while consumer price growth remained moderate at 3.8%, well below the five-year pre-pandemic average of 6.1%.
Public finances strengthened last year, with government debt projected at 22.0% of GDP and a fiscal deficit of 2.5%, down from 24.9% and 3.1% in 2024. Analysts note that sound fiscal metrics support private sector confidence and provide the government with flexibility for future investment.
Looking ahead, Tajikistan's long-term growth trajectory remains positive, with annual GDP expansion forecast at 4.9% through 2030 and 4.7% thereafter. GDP per capita is expected to rise to nearly $2,970 by 2040, gradually improving the country's ranking in the World Economic League Table from 137th in 2025 to 132nd by 2040, strengthening investment prospects and economic stability.
