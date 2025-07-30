Cloudficient Launches Exclusive ILTACON 2025 Offer For Law Firms

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Visit Booth 827 to Claim One Free Hyperlize Case-Up to 1 TB of Production Data Processed

DOVER, Del., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudficient , a leader in automated legal data transformation, is pleased to announce a special promotion available exclusively to law firms attending ILTACON 2025. As part of the event, qualifying firms can receive one free case using Hyperlize, including up to 1 TB of production data analysis, completely free of charge.

Hyperlize helps law firms discover missing evidence and address quality issues in received eDiscovery data faster and more efficiently than legacy tools. Attendees can take advantage of this offer to experience the platform's capabilities in a production environment with zero commitment.

“We're thrilled to offer law firms a hands-on opportunity to explore Hyperlize,” says Brandon D'Agostino, VP of Product at Cloudficient.“With exciting new features, Hyperlize is poised to revolutionize how law firms manage incoming productions.”

Offer Details



Who's Eligible: Law firms attending ILTACON 2025

What's Included: One case up to 1 TB of production data

Where to Redeem: Cloudficient Booth 827 When: Offer valid through ILTACON

What's New in Hyperlize

Hyperlize continues to evolve as a best-in-class platform for legal data transformation. New features available as part of this offer include:



Named Entity Detection: Quickly identify people, organizations, locations and other key elements in text.

Primary Language Detection: Automatically flag the dominant language across document sets.

Optical Character Recognition (OCR): Convert scanned or image-based documents into searchable content. PII Detection: Automatically flag and manage personally identifiable information to support compliance.

Note: Some features are available as part of the Hyperlize Enterprise Edition.

Why Law Firms Choose Hyperlize

Hyperlize is purpose-built for law firms, offering a robust combination of scalability, automation and legal workflow flexibility. As a fully cloud-native platform, it handles large volumes of legal data effortlessly without the limitations of legacy infrastructure. Its automated workflows reduce manual effort and ensure firms discover missing evidence or eDiscovery quality issues immediately upon receipt. With flexible pricing options and rapid deployment capabilities, Hyperlize provides fast time to value, enabling law firms to act quickly and deliver results, even under urgent timelines.

About Cloudficient

As a pioneer in Information Governance and Foundational eDiscovery, Cloudficient is redefining traditional archiving, compliance and data governance through its suite of innovative cloud-based solutions. With a focus on right-sized eDiscovery, both legacy and live data capture, intelligent retention and game-changing export speeds, Cloudficient empowers organizations to retain complete control over their data, mitigating the risk of vendor lock-in and potential data ransom scenarios. For more information, visit or meet the team at ILTACON Booth 827 .

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for Cloudficient

...