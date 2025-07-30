Propertytek Names Ashley Sweet As VP Of Enterprise Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sweet brings more than a decade of proptech and CRE sales leadership to drive growth across ShowMojo and Tenant Turner

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PropertyTek , a portfolio of property management technology brands, today announced the appointment of Ashley Sweet as Vice President of Enterprise Solutions. In the role, Sweet will lead enterprise sales strategy and drive growth for leading leasing automation platforms ShowMojo and Tenant Turner .

Sweet joins PropertyTek from Maven, a consultancy she founded to help early-stage proptech startups scale and grow revenue. Named one of Entrepreneur's“Top 10 Entrepreneurs to Watch in Real Estate” in 2023, she brings more than a decade of experience in commercial real estate, SaaS, and proptech, with a proven record of closing $1 million-plus enterprise deals and building sales operations from the ground up.

“Ashley brings the right mix of industry knowledge, sales expertise, and entrepreneurial energy to this role,” said John Cimba, CEO of PropertyTek.“As demand from property management operators continues to grow nationwide, her ability to connect technology to business outcomes will be key to help more owners and operators modernize their leasing operations.”

With a focus on national growth, Sweet steps into the role as operators face mounting pressure to lease faster and manage growing portfolios with leaner teams.

“Leasing teams are under pressure to do more with less, and legacy tools just aren't cutting it,” said Sweet.“I'm excited to join a team that's focused on solving real, everyday challenges for operators by delivering practical, high-impact technology to leasing teams at every level. I'm especially looking forward to partnering with the leadership team to bring this innovation to national owners and operators who want to future-proof their leasing operations.”

Sweet's hire follows a series of senior leadership appointments as PropertyTek expands its commitment to delivering simple, scalable tech that improves leasing for both operators and residents.

About PropertyTek

PropertyTek is a private equity-backed firm specializing in the acquisition and growth of property management brands, including TenantCloud , Tenant Turner , ShowMojo , and Rentler . PropertyTek is transforming how small and midsize landlords and property managers run their businesses by delivering smarter, more connected tools to manage properties with ease. For more information, visit propertytek.com .

