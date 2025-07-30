Ifit And Ergatta Expand Partnership To Cover New Games, Modalities - Including The Nordictrack Tour De France Indoor Bike

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Ergatta's virtual racing experience, Races, first released on iFIT's NordicTrack and ProForm treadmills, now extends to bike and rower, bringing Ergatta to iFIT's top three cardio modalities. In addition to Races, iFIT-enabled rowers will also now offer Meteor, Ergatta's popular and highly personalized single-player game, rounding out an interactive gaming suite covering interval-based training and multi–player competitive experiences. This wave of updates also comes with improvements to the Races experience for treadmills, including multiple language support (Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Norwegian, Mandarin, Dutch, Italian, and Russian), new landscapes, and new workouts that align with the needs of walkers and hikers-not just runners.

"We're thrilled to deepen our partnership with Ergatta," says Jeremy McCarty, Chief Subscription Officer at iFIT Inc. "From new modalities to new games, our teams have collaborated seamlessly with the goal of continuously adding new and innovative content for our members."

Races for Bike launches just in time to celebrate the completion of the Tour de France. With this year's launch of the NordicTrack Tour de France Indoor Bike, cycling enthusiasts can now train like the pros with interval workouts in Races for Bike designed for all levels. iFIT members can chase their own PRs while also competing against other members and star iFIT trainers.

"Our partnership with iFIT represents the future of Ergatta-and the future of connected fitness. Together, we'll make sure people who want to work out on cardio machines have access to the most compelling and innovative fitness content in the world," says Tom Aulet, Co-Founder and CEO of Ergatta. "I'm thrilled to deepen the partnership with iFIT to bring their members exciting content to help them build a lasting fitness habit and improve their physical and mental health."

The expansion of the Ergatta partnership demonstrates and underscores iFIT's commitment to creating the world's most effective fitness platform. iFIT recently released its new iFIT operating system bringing innovations like customized Google Map workouts, integrations with streaming platforms, and the launch of iFIT AI Coach to keep its members engaged and motivated.

About iFIT Inc.

iFIT Inc. is a global leader in fitness technology, pioneering connected fitness to help people live longer, healthier lives. With a community of more than 6 million athletes worldwide, iFIT delivers immersive, personalized workout experiences at home, on the go, and in the gym. Powered by proprietary software, innovative hardware, and world-class content, the iFIT platform brings fitness to life through its portfolio of brands: NordicTrack, ProForm, Freemotion, and the iFIT app. From cardio and strength training to recovery and mindfulness, iFIT empowers members at every stage of their fitness journey For more information, visit iFIT .

About Ergatta

Ergatta is the leader in game-based fitness, offering a suite of addictive game-based workout experiences and a line of connected rowing machines with embedded gaming content. Ergatta's gaming content is personalized to the user, highly interactive and engaging, and designed to provide real workouts that drive results. Ergatta is dedicated to helping people build lasting fitness habits through games. For more information, visit Ergatta .

Media Contacts

ICR for iFIT

[email protected]

LJPR for Ergatta

[email protected]

SOURCE Ergatta