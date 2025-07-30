403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Neworld Developers Sets A New Benchmark In Luxury Living With 'Northern Hills' In Goa
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) July 30, 2025: Neworld Developers, one of India's most forward-thinking real estate conglomerates, has unveiled its latest flagship residential project - Northern Hills - a thoughtfully crafted living experience in North Goa that promises to redefine the idea of modern luxury through deep-rooted cultural values and a powerful connection with nature.
Located just minutes away from the Manohar International Airport at Mopa, Northern Hills isn't just another address; it's an emotion - a destination where the tranquility of Goa's natural landscape converges with the vision of aspirational India. Set against the scenic backdrop of lush green hills, the project has been meticulously designed to bring alive Goa's rich architectural legacy while embracing cutting-edge sustainable infrastructure. From laterite stone facades and sloping roofs that echo Goan heritage, to solar-ready rooftops and rainwater harvesting systems, every element of Northern Hills has been curated to serve the needs of a conscious, contemporary homeowner.
What makes Northern Hills truly unique is its rare harmony of low-density living and vibrant community energy. With over 60% of the area dedicated to green cover - including fruit orchards, open parks, and curated walking trails - the township offers an unparalleled lifestyle marked by serenity, wellness, and seamless connectivity. Strategically planned with wide internal roads, cycling tracks, and electric vehicle-friendly infrastructure, the development brings together the best of old-world charm and future-ready convenience.
Commenting on the launch, Sunil Sisodiya, Founder & Chairman of Neworld Developers, said, "Northern Hills is not just a real estate project-it's a philosophy. In a world chasing excess, we wanted to create a place that brings people back to their roots while offering them all the comforts of refined modern living. Northern Hills reflects our deep commitment to building not just homes, but communities that grow, thrive, and sustain."
Designed for families, investors, and nature lovers alike, Northern Hills is poised to become one of Goa's most coveted addresses-where every sunrise comes with the scent of fresh orchards, and every home tells a story of balance, beauty, and belonging.
With limited plots and villas now open for booking, Northern Hills is already drawing interest from across India and abroad. Neworld Developers invites aspiring homeowners and investors to be a part of this rare, rooted chapter in Goa's evolving real estate narrative.
Located just minutes away from the Manohar International Airport at Mopa, Northern Hills isn't just another address; it's an emotion - a destination where the tranquility of Goa's natural landscape converges with the vision of aspirational India. Set against the scenic backdrop of lush green hills, the project has been meticulously designed to bring alive Goa's rich architectural legacy while embracing cutting-edge sustainable infrastructure. From laterite stone facades and sloping roofs that echo Goan heritage, to solar-ready rooftops and rainwater harvesting systems, every element of Northern Hills has been curated to serve the needs of a conscious, contemporary homeowner.
What makes Northern Hills truly unique is its rare harmony of low-density living and vibrant community energy. With over 60% of the area dedicated to green cover - including fruit orchards, open parks, and curated walking trails - the township offers an unparalleled lifestyle marked by serenity, wellness, and seamless connectivity. Strategically planned with wide internal roads, cycling tracks, and electric vehicle-friendly infrastructure, the development brings together the best of old-world charm and future-ready convenience.
Commenting on the launch, Sunil Sisodiya, Founder & Chairman of Neworld Developers, said, "Northern Hills is not just a real estate project-it's a philosophy. In a world chasing excess, we wanted to create a place that brings people back to their roots while offering them all the comforts of refined modern living. Northern Hills reflects our deep commitment to building not just homes, but communities that grow, thrive, and sustain."
Designed for families, investors, and nature lovers alike, Northern Hills is poised to become one of Goa's most coveted addresses-where every sunrise comes with the scent of fresh orchards, and every home tells a story of balance, beauty, and belonging.
With limited plots and villas now open for booking, Northern Hills is already drawing interest from across India and abroad. Neworld Developers invites aspiring homeowners and investors to be a part of this rare, rooted chapter in Goa's evolving real estate narrative.
Company :-House of Communication
User :- Shreya Tiwari
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Multibank Group To List $MBG Token On Gate.Io And MEXC During Official Token Generation Event
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment