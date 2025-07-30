403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Scottish Parties Demand Unconditional Palestine Recognition
(MENAFN) Two major political movements in Scotland, the Scottish National Party (SNP) and the Scottish Greens, have urged for an "irreversible" and "unconditional" acknowledgment of Palestine's statehood.
They also insisted that this recognition must be supported by sanctions imposed on Israel should the hostilities persist.
These Scottish factions have issued warnings that any formal recognition of a Palestinian state must remain "irreversible" and must not be used as "leverage."
Their reaction comes in light of a recent declaration by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who on Tuesday stated that Britain intends to support Palestinian statehood at the upcoming UN General Assembly in September—though only if Israel complies with specific preconditions.
Starmer explained that the UK government would proceed with formal recognition “unless the Israeli government takes substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza, agrees to a ceasefire, and commits to a long-term sustainable peace, reviving the prospect of a two-state solution.”
This announcement follows a similar pledge made last week by French President Emmanuel Macron, who stated that France would formally recognize a Palestinian state during the September UN General Assembly session.
John Swinney, Scotland’s First Minister and head of the SNP, endorsed Starmer’s announcement but emphasized the necessity for the move to be "irreversible."
He added, "Recognition must not be conditional and must be backed by sanctions against Israel if the violence continues," underscoring his firm stance in a statement released on Tuesday.
They also insisted that this recognition must be supported by sanctions imposed on Israel should the hostilities persist.
These Scottish factions have issued warnings that any formal recognition of a Palestinian state must remain "irreversible" and must not be used as "leverage."
Their reaction comes in light of a recent declaration by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who on Tuesday stated that Britain intends to support Palestinian statehood at the upcoming UN General Assembly in September—though only if Israel complies with specific preconditions.
Starmer explained that the UK government would proceed with formal recognition “unless the Israeli government takes substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza, agrees to a ceasefire, and commits to a long-term sustainable peace, reviving the prospect of a two-state solution.”
This announcement follows a similar pledge made last week by French President Emmanuel Macron, who stated that France would formally recognize a Palestinian state during the September UN General Assembly session.
John Swinney, Scotland’s First Minister and head of the SNP, endorsed Starmer’s announcement but emphasized the necessity for the move to be "irreversible."
He added, "Recognition must not be conditional and must be backed by sanctions against Israel if the violence continues," underscoring his firm stance in a statement released on Tuesday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment