Scottish Parties Demand Unconditional Palestine Recognition

2025-07-30 07:53:59
(MENAFN) Two major political movements in Scotland, the Scottish National Party (SNP) and the Scottish Greens, have urged for an "irreversible" and "unconditional" acknowledgment of Palestine's statehood.

They also insisted that this recognition must be supported by sanctions imposed on Israel should the hostilities persist.

These Scottish factions have issued warnings that any formal recognition of a Palestinian state must remain "irreversible" and must not be used as "leverage."

Their reaction comes in light of a recent declaration by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who on Tuesday stated that Britain intends to support Palestinian statehood at the upcoming UN General Assembly in September—though only if Israel complies with specific preconditions.

Starmer explained that the UK government would proceed with formal recognition “unless the Israeli government takes substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza, agrees to a ceasefire, and commits to a long-term sustainable peace, reviving the prospect of a two-state solution.”

This announcement follows a similar pledge made last week by French President Emmanuel Macron, who stated that France would formally recognize a Palestinian state during the September UN General Assembly session.

John Swinney, Scotland’s First Minister and head of the SNP, endorsed Starmer’s announcement but emphasized the necessity for the move to be "irreversible."

He added, "Recognition must not be conditional and must be backed by sanctions against Israel if the violence continues," underscoring his firm stance in a statement released on Tuesday.

