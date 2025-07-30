Trade Mark Administrator Training Course Stay Informed With The Latest Practices At UKIPO, EUIPO, And WIPO (ONLINE EVENT: October 6, 2025)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Join our one-day trade mark administrator training course tailored for IP support staff. Gain insights into trade mark processes, registration at UKIPO, EUIPO, WIPO, and best practices. Enhance skills through expert-led sessions and case studies. CPD: 6 hours, certificate awarded.

Dublin, July 30, 2025 -- The "The Trade Mark Administrator Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This one-day trade mark administrator training course has been specifically designed for trade mark administrators, formalities assistants and other IP support staff dealing with trade marks.

This course will provide a comprehensive overview of trade mark administration, record-keeping and handling the process of applying for and registering a trade mark. It will bring you up to date with potential pitfalls to be aware of and the practicalities of timeframes, sanctions and office practices at the UKIPO, EUIPO and WIPO.

The key topics covered include:



What trade marks are

How to choose new trade marks

The process of registration at UKIPO, EUIPO, WIPO

Dealing with contentious proceedings

Recording changes on the Trade Mark Register Administration of your domain name portfolio

The expert trainer will use her extensive experience and knowledge to bring the topics alive and work through a number of case studies throughout the sessions to ensure delegates get the most from this course. There will also be time during the course to ask your specific questions and to network with other delegates.

Benefits of attending

By attending this course you will:



Improve your understanding of the trademark process

Learn how to register your trademark using the most commonly used registration systems

Understand the importance of accuracy in your role

Gain practical time-saving tips Get insights into best practices

Certification:



CPD: 6 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

This course has been designed specifically for:



Trademark/patent administrators

Formalities assistants

Legal assistants

Paralegals

IP support staff Others wishing to learn more about trademark administration

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction to trade marks



What is a trademark?

Why register a trademark? The structure of the registers (typically national v. the more international nature of many businesses)

Choosing new trade marks



Inherent registrability and market acceptability

Relative registrability: searching and clearance Lawyers in collaboration with marketing colleagues

Registration and prosecution



Understanding registration at UKIPO, EUIPO, WIPO

Applying to register

Communicating with the UKIPO, EUIPO, WIPO

Outline of the process

Objections (relative and absolute grounds) Responses, evidence and acquired distinctiveness

Pitfalls and practicalities around the world



Timeframes

Sanctions

Documentary requirements Office practices

Contentious proceedings - opposition, invalidity and revocation



Opposition

Revocation

Invalidity

Evidence Hearing and appeal

Recording changes on the trade mark register



When will you need to record changes and why? How to deal with changes

Renewal and maintenance



Overview

Databases Renewal agencies v. In-house

Administration of a Domain Name Portfolio



Overview of portfolio management



Use of Domain Name Management Companies

Watching services

Maintenance of domain names

Renewals

Achieving a 'tidy' portfolio



Ownership of domains



Controlling the filing of domains



UDRP - domain disputes



acquisition of domain names

Pointing/technical issues Social media handles

For more information about this training visit

