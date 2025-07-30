Trade Mark Administrator Training Course Stay Informed With The Latest Practices At UKIPO, EUIPO, And WIPO (ONLINE EVENT: October 6, 2025)
This one-day trade mark administrator training course has been specifically designed for trade mark administrators, formalities assistants and other IP support staff dealing with trade marks.
This course will provide a comprehensive overview of trade mark administration, record-keeping and handling the process of applying for and registering a trade mark. It will bring you up to date with potential pitfalls to be aware of and the practicalities of timeframes, sanctions and office practices at the UKIPO, EUIPO and WIPO.
The key topics covered include:
- What trade marks are How to choose new trade marks The process of registration at UKIPO, EUIPO, WIPO Dealing with contentious proceedings Recording changes on the Trade Mark Register Administration of your domain name portfolio
The expert trainer will use her extensive experience and knowledge to bring the topics alive and work through a number of case studies throughout the sessions to ensure delegates get the most from this course. There will also be time during the course to ask your specific questions and to network with other delegates.
Benefits of attending
By attending this course you will:
- Improve your understanding of the trademark process Learn how to register your trademark using the most commonly used registration systems Understand the importance of accuracy in your role Gain practical time-saving tips Get insights into best practices
Certification:
- CPD: 6 hours for your records Certificate of completion
Who Should Attend:
This course has been designed specifically for:
- Trademark/patent administrators Formalities assistants Legal assistants Paralegals IP support staff Others wishing to learn more about trademark administration
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction to trade marks
- What is a trademark? Why register a trademark? The structure of the registers (typically national v. the more international nature of many businesses)
Choosing new trade marks
- Inherent registrability and market acceptability Relative registrability: searching and clearance Lawyers in collaboration with marketing colleagues
Registration and prosecution
- Understanding registration at UKIPO, EUIPO, WIPO Applying to register Communicating with the UKIPO, EUIPO, WIPO Outline of the process Objections (relative and absolute grounds) Responses, evidence and acquired distinctiveness
Pitfalls and practicalities around the world
- Timeframes Sanctions Documentary requirements Office practices
Contentious proceedings - opposition, invalidity and revocation
- Opposition Revocation Invalidity Evidence Hearing and appeal
Recording changes on the trade mark register
- When will you need to record changes and why? How to deal with changes
Renewal and maintenance
- Overview Databases Renewal agencies v. In-house
Administration of a Domain Name Portfolio
- Overview of portfolio management
- Use of Domain Name Management Companies Watching services
- Renewals
- Ownership of domains Controlling the filing of domains UDRP - domain disputes acquisition of domain names Pointing/technical issues
