Galaxy Therapeutics Opens New Manufacturing Facility To Support Global Commercialization

MILPITAS, Calif., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Galaxy Therapeutics, a privately held, clinical-stage medical device company focused on treating brain aneurysms, today announced the official opening of its new 9,200 square foot (855 m2) facility designed to support the company's transition toward commercial readiness and global distribution.

The newly inaugurated facility includes two ISO Class 7 Controlled Environment Rooms (CERs) totaling 2,400 square feet (223 m2), with one room measuring 1,000 square feet (93 m2) and the other 1,400 square feet (130 m2). In addition, the site features 1,500 square feet (139 m2) of dedicated R&D and manufacturing space, as well as ground-level roll-up doors to streamline shipping and receiving logistics.

This expansion positions Galaxy to scale production, accelerate time-to-market, and provide global support for patients and clinical partners.

"This new facility reflects our readiness to scale and deliver excellence for every patient we serve," said Jim Twitchell, Chief Operating Officer of Galaxy Therapeutics.

"This milestone brings us closer to making transformative care a global reality," added Dr. Sam Zaidat, President and CEO.

About Galaxy Therapeutics

Galaxy Therapeutics is a private, U.S.-based clinical-stage medical device company founded by four practicing neurointerventional physicians. The company has developed a novel implant technology for the treatment of brain aneurysms and holds multiple patents across the U.S., EU, China, and other key markets. Headquartered in Milpitas, California, Galaxy Therapeutics is advancing multiple clinical programs globally and is committed to delivering effective, evidence-based solutions to physicians and patients.

