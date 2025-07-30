Six In Ten Irish Hoteliers Expect Growth, But Labour Costs Remain A Key Concern

AMSTERDAM, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A set of reports from Statista, produced in partnership with Booking, sheds light on key developments shaping Europe's accommodation sector - from evolving skills requirements and investment patterns to diverging national outlooks and the uneven pace of digital transformation.

The Accommodation Barometer debut for Ireland paints a picture that largely aligns with the overall sentiment in Europe: optimism amidst stable growth. Six out of ten Irish accommodation providers reported a positive outlook, supported by reasonable developments in room rates, occupancy, and access to finance. While AI is embraced for marketing and revenue management, implementation is hindered by cost and technical barriers. Staff training remains a priority, and the willingness to invest in upskilling is steady. Rising labour costs are seen as a key challenge and have prompted calls for government support. Throughout Europe, chain hotels tend to report greater optimism and investment intent than independent and alternative accommodations.

"We're seeing strong appetite for innovation in Ireland's hospitality sector - especially in areas like AI for marketing and pricing," said Thomas Hinton, Data Journalist at Statista. "But the cost of adoption remains a barrier. This is where targeted support and shared best practices can make a real difference."

About the Barometer:

The European Accommodation Barometer 2025 - in its fifth edition - draws on survey responses from over 1,000 hoteliers across the continent. It combines a comprehensive Europe-wide report in English with 14 country-specific editions, available in local languages, for Austria, Croatia, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Nordics, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, and the UK.

All reports are available for free download from the Statista website.

