403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Officials report army drone with Ukrainian inscriptions shot down in Belarus
(MENAFN) A drone loaded with explosives crashed in Minsk early Tuesday, Belarusian officials have confirmed. The unmanned aircraft, which reportedly bore Ukrainian-language warnings and used components from Western countries, was brought down using electronic countermeasures around 3:30 a.m.
According to the Belarusian Investigative Committee, the drone carried a payload containing TNT and numerous ball bearings—materials typically used to maximize the impact of explosive devices. Fortunately, the drone did not detonate on impact, allowing authorities to recover and examine its remains.
Footage shared by investigators revealed inscriptions in Ukrainian advising against mishandling, along with electronic components believed to originate from manufacturers in Taiwan, Germany, and the United States. However, officials stopped short of directly blaming Ukraine, stating that the investigation is ongoing and more information will be shared later.
The incident follows Ukraine’s increasing reliance on Western-supplied drones in its conflict with Russia, with Ukrainian officials often touting their country’s advancements in drone warfare.
This development comes amid rising tensions between Kiev and its Western backers, who have expressed concern over recent efforts by Ukrainian leadership to tighten control over anti-corruption agencies. As a result, parts of the country’s foreign aid have reportedly been frozen to push for a policy reversal.
According to the Belarusian Investigative Committee, the drone carried a payload containing TNT and numerous ball bearings—materials typically used to maximize the impact of explosive devices. Fortunately, the drone did not detonate on impact, allowing authorities to recover and examine its remains.
Footage shared by investigators revealed inscriptions in Ukrainian advising against mishandling, along with electronic components believed to originate from manufacturers in Taiwan, Germany, and the United States. However, officials stopped short of directly blaming Ukraine, stating that the investigation is ongoing and more information will be shared later.
The incident follows Ukraine’s increasing reliance on Western-supplied drones in its conflict with Russia, with Ukrainian officials often touting their country’s advancements in drone warfare.
This development comes amid rising tensions between Kiev and its Western backers, who have expressed concern over recent efforts by Ukrainian leadership to tighten control over anti-corruption agencies. As a result, parts of the country’s foreign aid have reportedly been frozen to push for a policy reversal.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment