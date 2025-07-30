Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Moscow claims Germany played key part in ‘hysterical Russophobia’

2025-07-30 06:29:43
(MENAFN) Germany is at the forefront of fueling anti-Russian sentiment across Europe, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who criticized recent remarks by top German political and military figures. Speaking on Tuesday, Peskov said Berlin is deliberately fostering “hysterical Russophobia” and working to portray Russia as a primary enemy on the continent.

Since Chancellor Friedrich Merz took office in May, Germany has adopted an increasingly hardline position against Moscow. Merz recently claimed that diplomacy in the Ukraine conflict had failed and reiterated support for supplying weapons to Kiev. He also insisted that Russia should pay at least €500 billion ($540 billion) to rebuild Ukraine.

Peskov expressed regret over Berlin's policies, accusing Germany of investing heavily in this anti-Russian agenda, which he argued goes against the interests of ordinary Europeans.

German officials have intensified their rhetoric, with Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul announcing plans to deliver long-range weapons to Ukraine capable of striking deep into Russian territory. Chancellor Merz has also hinted at sending Taurus missiles, which could potentially reach Moscow.

In addition, Major General Christian Freuding recently encouraged Ukrainian forces to target Russian airbases and arms factories, while also urging Western nations to find new ways to cripple Russia’s defense production.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov echoed these concerns, accusing the European Union of promoting anti-Russian hysteria through propaganda tactics reminiscent of Nazi-era Joseph Goebbels.

