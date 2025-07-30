Trump's Tariff Threat Shows US-India Aren't Really Allies
New Delhi's diplomats, defense chiefs, and prime ministers have invoked the US alliance as a sign of India's rise - a symbol that it has stepped out of the post-colonial shadow and into the ranks of major global powers. But if this week's events are any indication, those claims may be more illusion than reality.
On Tuesday (July 29), US President Donald Trump - the presumptive GOP nominee and still a loud voice in global politics - threatened to impose tariffs of up to 25% on Indian imports if a long-pending trade deal remains unresolved.“They are going to pay 25%,” Trump said bluntly, adding with characteristic paradox,“They're my friends.”
At the same time, Trump once again claimed that during the recent India-Pakistan military flare-up - Operation Sindoor and Operation Bunyan ul Marsoos - five aircraft were“shot down.” Whether intentional or not, the comment lent weight to Pakistani assertions and left India scrambling to control the narrative of what was billed as a decisive show of strength.
