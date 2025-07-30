President Ilham Aliyev Allots Funds For Completion Of Construction And Installation Works At Ganja Memorial Complex - Decree (UPDATED)
Under the decree, funds have been allocated from the Reserve Fund of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as outlined in the 2025 state budget, to the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
The Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan is instructed to ensure financing under the first part of the decree.
The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan is tasked with addressing the matters arising from the decree.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a decree allocating 10.5 million manat ($6.1 million) in funds for the completion of construction and installation works at the Ganja Memorial Complex, as well as for the organization of the museum exhibition, Trend reports.
