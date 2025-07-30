Lithuania Actively Engages In UN Conference On Middle East Peace

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Lithuanian Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs Julius Pranevičius took part in the United Nations High-Level Conference titled“Peaceful Resolution of the Question of Palestine and Implementation of the Two-State Solution”, held in New York from July 28 through 30, Trend reports.

The event was co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia.

“We support a political process aimed at implementing the two-state solution-one that ensures the State of Israel and an independent, democratic, unified, sovereign, and viable State of Palestine can live side by side in peace and security,” said Vice-Minister Pranevičius during the conference.

Participants discussed the international community's role in promoting a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace in the Middle East, with attention to recent developments since the October 7, 2023, terrorist attack against Israel carried out by Hamas.

Vice-Minister Pranevičius reiterated Lithuania's support for international efforts toward peace and security in the region. He also highlighted Lithuania's bilateral cooperation and engagement in EU-supported projects with the Palestinian Authority.

While expressing concern for the humanitarian and human rights situation in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, he stressed the need for all parties to uphold international humanitarian law.

He urged the immediate restoration of a ceasefire in Gaza and the delivery of essential humanitarian aid, particularly food assistance, to affected civilians. Pranevičius also emphasized the importance of addressing Israel's security concerns in the face of Hamas threats and called for the unconditional release of Israeli hostages.

Lithuania expressed its backing for mediation efforts led by the United States, Qatar, and Egypt, as well as the Arab countries' initiative regarding Gaza's future.

Since 2009, Lithuania has funded 21 bilateral development cooperation projects in Palestine, with more than 330,000 euros allocated to areas such as democratic and civil society strengthening, digitalization, informal education, and women's entrepreneurship.

In addition, Lithuania has participated in three Twinning projects between 2019 and 2025 focused on environmental protection and good governance, and joined the 2023 initiative“Sustainable Growth, Jobs and Resilience” to support Palestine's digital transformation.