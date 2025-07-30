Royal Jordanian Reports $17.9M Profit In First Half, Reversing Previous Loss

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 30 (Petra)-- Royal Jordanian (RJ) reported a net profit of JD12.7 million (USD 17.9 million) for the first half of 2025, marking a sharp turnaround from a JD27.4 million loss during the same period last year.Operating revenues rose to JD375 million, up from JD338 million in H1 2024. The airline carried 1.892 million passengers during the first half of the year an 8% increase compared to 1.759 million in the same period last year.In a statement released Wednesday, the company confirmed that its Board of Directors chaired by Eng. Said Darwazeh had approved the financial results following a review by an independent external auditor.The figures reflect improved operational performance and strengthened key indicators, as the airline continues to execute its strategic plans focused on fleet and network modernization, enhanced services, and improved on-time performance.RJ Vice Chairman and CEO, Eng. Samer Majali, said the results reflect ongoing efforts to boost efficiency, noting that the airline achieved a seat load factor of over 80% and an on-time performance rate of 89.9%.Majali attributed the positive financial performance to firm control of costs and expenditures across the business, as well as a drop in fuel prices. He emphasized that the results affirm the airline's strategic direction and its progress toward restoring financial stability.While the first half of the year is typically a low season for airlines, RJ's performance exceeded budget expectations despite the challenging regional environment. Majali expressed confidence in continued net profit growth through year-end.In the first half of 2025, Royal Jordanian also recorded major milestones in network growth and fleet renewal. The airline launched a new route to Benghazi, supporting both medical travel and tourism.RJ was among the first carriers to resume flights to Damascus and Aleppo, and it launched new routes to Washington, D.C., reinforcing its role as a key connector between the Middle East and North America. A direct service to Mumbai was also inaugurated, aimed at strengthening travel, tourism, and business ties between Jordan and India.Looking ahead, the airline is set to announce a new route to Casablanca in October, with two weekly flights.On the fleet side, Majali confirmed the delivery of seven new Airbus A320neo aircraft, with four more expected to arrive in August bringing the total to 11 by mid-month.By the end of the year, Royal Jordanian plans to complete the full renewal of its medium- and regional-range fleet, retiring older aircraft. The updated fleet will include 14 Airbus A320/A321neo jets and 7 Embraer 190/195 E2s by early next year.With these upgrades, the average age of RJ's fleet will fall to under four years making it the youngest in the region. The new aircraft offer a step-change in passenger experience, with features such as in-flight Wi-Fi, personal entertainment screens at every A320neo seat, and premium cabin interiors, particularly in Crown Class. Enhanced seat pitch and fuel-efficient engines will also improve service quality while reducing environmental impact.Majali added that three of the new A320neo aircraft are equipped with 180 all-economy seats, tailored to meet growing demand from inbound tourism and support the local economy.He also emphasized RJ's role in maintaining Jordan's air connectivity during periods of regional turbulence. Despite temporary airspace closures, the airline continued to operate safely and reliably, transporting passengers even as other carriers suspended operations. RJ also added extra flights to support travelers affected by the disruptions.