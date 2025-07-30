Paramedics Save Toddler From Drowning In Ain Al-Basha

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 30 (Petra) -- Quick-thinking Civil Defense paramedics in Ain Al-Basha on Wednesday successfully rescued a one-year-old child from a near-drowning incident in a swimming pool. The swift intervention came after the child's vital signs critically dropped.Ambulance crews quickly and professionally performed intensive cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the scene, restoring the child's vital signs and ultimately saving his life. Following the successful resuscitation, the child was rushed to Prince Hussein Hospital for immediate medical care.Corporal Yanal Freihat, a paramedic with the Balqa Civil Defense Directorate, recounted how his ambulance team, while transporting another patient to the hospital, was flagged down on the main road by a group of distraught citizens. They urgently pleaded for help with a small child who had nearly drowned."The child was completely unconscious, showing no pulse or breathing," Freihat stated. "We immediately initiated CPR and coordinated with our operations room, which guided us to continue transport to Prince Hussein Hospital." He added that liaison officers at the hospital, utilizing "tele-medicine" services for remote guidance, began preparing the emergency medical staff for the child's critical arrival.The ambulance team continued CPR and other resuscitation measures, including clearing airways and suctioning fluids, throughout the transport. Their persistent efforts proved successful even before reaching the emergency department, where the child regained his vital signs. He was then promptly transferred to specialist medical staff for continued treatment.Corporal Hamza Arabiyat, another paramedic on the team, attributed their success to continuous emergency response training and rapid field intervention. He extended gratitude to the Public Security Department and Civil Defense leadership for providing the training, qualification, and equipment that enabled them to handle such life-threatening situations.The father of the rescued child, identified as Shahm, expressed his profound gratitude to the Civil Defense crews for their swift and highly professional response. He urged all parents to be extremely vigilant with children on farms, especially those with swimming pools. He tearfully recounted the agonizing moments his family endured searching for their son before finding him in critical condition in the pool, crediting the Civil Defense teams for intervening at the crucial moment.Shahm emphasized that the rapid response and professionalism of the Civil Defense crews were decisive in saving his son's life, offering his deep appreciation to everyone involved in the noble act.