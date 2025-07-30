Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Reaffirms Its Firm Commitment To Combating Human Trafficking

2025-07-30 06:06:54
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 30 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed on Wednesday Kuwait's firm commitment to combating the crime of human trafficking, describing it as a blatant violation of human rights.
In a statement posted on (X), the Ministry emphasized Kuwait's keenness to strengthen both its national and international efforts to prevent this crime, protect its victims, and take all necessary measures, in line with its legal and human rights responsibilities. (end)
