403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Four Winds Secures SFDA License to Enhance Medical Supply Chain Efficiency
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, July 30, 2025
Four Winds Saudi Arabia Limited, a leader in comprehensive and integrated moving and logistics services since 1979, has officially received a license from the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) to store medical devices and supplies in its new facility dedicated to cold chain logistics. The new warehouse is part of the company’s newly built logistics hub, developed exclusively for Four Winds Saudi Arabia Limited on a 10,000-square-meter site. This milestone reflects the compa’y’s commitment to improving the efficiency of pharmaceutical supply chains, applying world-class logistics standards, and adhering to national, regional, and international healthcare regulations.
Nizar Al Mani, CEO of Four Winds Saudi Arabia Limited, sa“d: “Receiving the SFDA license for our new medical storage facility marks a strategic advancement in our journey. It enables us to store and transport medical devices and supplies in full compliance with the K’ngdom’s highest regulatory and health standards. Four Winds reinforces its vital role in supporting the healthcare system and contributing to Saudi Vision 2030 by strengthening the’country’s medical supp”y chains.”
He added: “Four Winds operates a specialized company focused on healthcare logistics services, including storage, distribution, import, and export, in addition to comprehensive solutions such as thermal packaging and global GPS tracking. Undoubtedly, this new warehouse license will positively impact healthcare logistics services in Saudi Arabia by integrating the latest tech innovations aligned with relevant regulato”y frameworks.”
Since 2011, Four Winds has established strong international partnerships, excelling in the delivery of specialized logistics services for sensitive pharmaceuticals and medical suppl’es. The company’s notable expertise includes the global transportation of critical medical shipments, such as urgent organ transplants and rare medications, and pioneering logistics solutions for Gene Therapy treatments.
Memberships in globally recognized organizations such as IATA and FIATA’affirm Four Winds’ adherence to the highest standards of industry excellence. The company prioritizes accuracy, reliability, and safety, recognizing that operational precision is critical in healthcare logistics. It ensures timely and secure deliveries, supported by teams rigorously trained to maintain cold chain integrity. Employees and drivers undergo regular specialized training in alignment with World Health Organization (WHO) standards for handling sensitive medical cargo.
With a dedicated regulatory compliance team, Four Winds rigorously follows both local and international healthcare regulations, ensuring smooth and reliable supply chain operations. Its integrated healthcare logistics solutions include an advanced pharmaceutical distribution network utilizing a modern fleet of specialized refrigerated vehicles. Additionally, comprehensive cold chain solutions guarantee stringent temperature controls throughout the storage and transportation processes. Advanced real-time tracking and monitoring systems provide continuous oversight of shipment conditions, including temperature, humidity, and security alerts.
Four Winds further enhances operational efficiencies for healthcare providers by prioritizing patient-centric services, optimizing supply chain transparency, reducing operational costs, and providing tailored logistical support for clinical trials and medical laboratory operations, including the efficient management of biological samples and pharmaceuticals.
Established in 1979, Four Winds Saudi Arabia Limited, a Saudi leader in comprehensive and integrated moving and logistics services, has become a cornerstone in the moving and logistics sector, offering comprehensive and integrated services. With over four decades of expertise, the company has earned a distinguished reputation as one of the most trusted providers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. Its partnerships and robust relations with leading interna—ional organizations—including IATA— FIATA, IAM, and FIDI—underscores its dedication to quality and customer satisfaction.
Four Winds Saudi Arabia Limited, a leader in comprehensive and integrated moving and logistics services since 1979, has officially received a license from the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) to store medical devices and supplies in its new facility dedicated to cold chain logistics. The new warehouse is part of the company’s newly built logistics hub, developed exclusively for Four Winds Saudi Arabia Limited on a 10,000-square-meter site. This milestone reflects the compa’y’s commitment to improving the efficiency of pharmaceutical supply chains, applying world-class logistics standards, and adhering to national, regional, and international healthcare regulations.
Nizar Al Mani, CEO of Four Winds Saudi Arabia Limited, sa“d: “Receiving the SFDA license for our new medical storage facility marks a strategic advancement in our journey. It enables us to store and transport medical devices and supplies in full compliance with the K’ngdom’s highest regulatory and health standards. Four Winds reinforces its vital role in supporting the healthcare system and contributing to Saudi Vision 2030 by strengthening the’country’s medical supp”y chains.”
He added: “Four Winds operates a specialized company focused on healthcare logistics services, including storage, distribution, import, and export, in addition to comprehensive solutions such as thermal packaging and global GPS tracking. Undoubtedly, this new warehouse license will positively impact healthcare logistics services in Saudi Arabia by integrating the latest tech innovations aligned with relevant regulato”y frameworks.”
Since 2011, Four Winds has established strong international partnerships, excelling in the delivery of specialized logistics services for sensitive pharmaceuticals and medical suppl’es. The company’s notable expertise includes the global transportation of critical medical shipments, such as urgent organ transplants and rare medications, and pioneering logistics solutions for Gene Therapy treatments.
Memberships in globally recognized organizations such as IATA and FIATA’affirm Four Winds’ adherence to the highest standards of industry excellence. The company prioritizes accuracy, reliability, and safety, recognizing that operational precision is critical in healthcare logistics. It ensures timely and secure deliveries, supported by teams rigorously trained to maintain cold chain integrity. Employees and drivers undergo regular specialized training in alignment with World Health Organization (WHO) standards for handling sensitive medical cargo.
With a dedicated regulatory compliance team, Four Winds rigorously follows both local and international healthcare regulations, ensuring smooth and reliable supply chain operations. Its integrated healthcare logistics solutions include an advanced pharmaceutical distribution network utilizing a modern fleet of specialized refrigerated vehicles. Additionally, comprehensive cold chain solutions guarantee stringent temperature controls throughout the storage and transportation processes. Advanced real-time tracking and monitoring systems provide continuous oversight of shipment conditions, including temperature, humidity, and security alerts.
Four Winds further enhances operational efficiencies for healthcare providers by prioritizing patient-centric services, optimizing supply chain transparency, reducing operational costs, and providing tailored logistical support for clinical trials and medical laboratory operations, including the efficient management of biological samples and pharmaceuticals.
Established in 1979, Four Winds Saudi Arabia Limited, a Saudi leader in comprehensive and integrated moving and logistics services, has become a cornerstone in the moving and logistics sector, offering comprehensive and integrated services. With over four decades of expertise, the company has earned a distinguished reputation as one of the most trusted providers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. Its partnerships and robust relations with leading interna—ional organizations—including IATA— FIATA, IAM, and FIDI—underscores its dedication to quality and customer satisfaction.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment