Bitrecover Launches Its Enhanced Thunderbird To Outlook Converter With Bulk Transfer Capabilities
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) BitRecover is thrilled to announce the release of its newly improved Thunderbird to Outlook converter with new and improved features built to streamline and satisfy your daily Thunderbird conversion, backup, and migration needs. The latest version is equipped with a new, hassle-free, and easy-to-use interface, advanced filtering options, and bulk migration capabilities, positioning it as a reliable option for professionals, enterprises, IT teams, and more.
Founded on years of customer feedback and technical advancements. This enhanced edition offers resilient and strong performance to expand your functionality and save time and effort. The tool no longer requires Outlook installation or any other 3rd party software to perform the process. Now it also supports additional and popular export formats as PDF, EML, and Office 365 etc., providing improved adaptability than ever before.
Power-Packed Features Of New Thunderbird To Outlook Converter
With improved and enhanced conversion speed, BitRecover has introduced some additional and enhanced features listed below:
Convert your mail data from Thunderbird to Outlook, PST, EML, MSG, and more.
The tool has improved and gone beyond Thunderbird to Outlook conversion, helping every user to satisfy their every need by introducing conversions like Thunderbird to EML, MSG, and more. This flexibility ensures that users can effortlessly migrate their data from Thunderbird on their own terms of need.
No Thunderbird installation is required now.
The improved version comes with no reliance on Thunderbird email client or any 3rd party software or plugins; only the data saved will be required to run the process.
Multi-filter enhancement: select only the required folders to convert.
With the improved version, the data can be filtered easily to select only the required data to convert from Thunderbird to Outlook, saving time and effort to convert the whole data and then deleting the unrequired ones or searching for the required one from the whole batch.
Now supports Windows 11 with all various versions, including 10, 8, 7, and more.
The tool now runs successfully on Windows 11 with the support of earlier versions of Windows as well as earlier versions of Thunderbird, ensuring the smooth running of the software on every platform for Thunderbird to Outlook conversion. This broad capability makes the solution accessible and reliable for users across every system environment.
What sets us apart?
Thunderbird doesn't directly support the conversion to Outlook PST, but thankfully, BitRecover is here to bridge that gap with its Thunderbird to Outlook converter, helping Users like IT professionals, large enterprises, and other organizations to meet and satisfy their needs for conversion and backup. With over a decade, BitRecover has a proven track record of helping the IT sector and Large organizations across the globe to meet their day-to-day needs for conversions. The accuracy and reliability provided by us is second to none.
Deployment status
You can now download the updated version of the tool directly from the official website or the link mentioned here. The tool grants a free as well as a professional edition of Thunderbird to Outlook. The free version offers 25 items/folder for conversion, but with the professional version, the tool can be used to convert unlimited files.
About BitRecover
BitRecover is a well-established name in the field of email administration, providing solutions featuring migration, conversion, backup, and other complex email tasks. Committed to bringing breakthrough advancements and customer success, Bitrecover supports organizations and teams of all sizes with efficient and reliable solutions.
