Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Ministry Floats Tender For Procurement Of 120K Tons Of Wheat


2025-07-30 05:08:06
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, July 30 (Petra) --The Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Supply has floated a tender for the procurement of 100,000 and 120,000 tons of wheat.
Interested suppliers can obtain the full tender documents from the Tenders Department for a non-refundable fee of JD650. Bids must be submitted by 2:00 PM next Tuesday.
To qualify, bidders are required to provide a valid professional license, a commercial registration certificate authenticated within 30 days prior to the bid opening, and proof of company registration.

