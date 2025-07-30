403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ministry Floats Tender For Procurement Of 120K Tons Of Wheat
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, July 30 (Petra) --The Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Supply has floated a tender for the procurement of 100,000 and 120,000 tons of wheat.
Interested suppliers can obtain the full tender documents from the Tenders Department for a non-refundable fee of JD650. Bids must be submitted by 2:00 PM next Tuesday.
To qualify, bidders are required to provide a valid professional license, a commercial registration certificate authenticated within 30 days prior to the bid opening, and proof of company registration.
Amman, July 30 (Petra) --The Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Supply has floated a tender for the procurement of 100,000 and 120,000 tons of wheat.
Interested suppliers can obtain the full tender documents from the Tenders Department for a non-refundable fee of JD650. Bids must be submitted by 2:00 PM next Tuesday.
To qualify, bidders are required to provide a valid professional license, a commercial registration certificate authenticated within 30 days prior to the bid opening, and proof of company registration.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Snail, Inc. Announces Intent To Explore Proprietary USD-Backed Stablecoin
- Rise Up Trading Hub Unveils AI-Powered Tech Suite For Trading And Financial Education
- Aster Launches 24/7 Stock Perpetual Contracts Trading With Exposure To U.S. Equities
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
CommentsNo comment