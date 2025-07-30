Ministry Floats Tender For Procurement Of 120K Tons Of Wheat

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 30 (Petra) --The Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Supply has floated a tender for the procurement of 100,000 and 120,000 tons of wheat.Interested suppliers can obtain the full tender documents from the Tenders Department for a non-refundable fee of JD650. Bids must be submitted by 2:00 PM next Tuesday.To qualify, bidders are required to provide a valid professional license, a commercial registration certificate authenticated within 30 days prior to the bid opening, and proof of company registration.