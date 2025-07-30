403
Crypto Market Consolidates Amid ETF Interest And Low Volatility
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Cryptocurrency markets showed cautious trading in the past 24 hours, driven by institutional ETF activity and subdued volatility levels.
According to recent market data, Bitcoin held steady near $118,100, a slight decline of 0.6%. Ethereum maintained positive momentum, trading around $3,819, marking a modest increase of 0.2%.
Technical analysis reveals Bitcoin remains trapped between support at $117,500 and resistance around $118,500. The 200-day moving average indicates a sustained bullish trend from approximately $98,900 upwards.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stood neutral at about 50.8, showing balanced buying and selling pressures. MACD indicators flattened near zero, confirming low momentum and possible price consolidation in the short term.
The global liquidity index, highlighted as the yellow line, suggests sufficient liquidity to sustain current market levels. Institutional investment, particularly through spot ETFs, continues supporting Bitcoin and Ethereum prices.
Ethereum, notably, has seen strong ETF inflows totaling approximately $1.8 billion over the past week, exceeding Bitcoin's weekly inflows significantly.
Solana faced slight selling pressure, declining nearly 2% to approximately $181.50, with resistance clearly evident around $186. XRP hovered quietly above $3.14, down only slightly at 0.06%.
Cardano saw minor profit-taking, retreating about 1.5% to $0.785, but maintained structural bullishness for potential moves toward $0.90.
Altcoins presented mixed performances. Significant percentage gains were recorded by smaller assets such as TREE, IKA, ANI, and SPON. These gains, however, occurred on relatively lower volumes, indicating speculative rather than fundamental-driven interest.
Macroeconomic factors contributed moderately, as markets await detailed regulatory frameworks expected from the U.S. administration. Positive expectations surround potential regulatory clarity, supporting ongoing corporate adoption of cryptocurrencies.
In conclusion, the crypto market remains stable but cautious. Traders and investors currently focus on ETF-related flows and technical price levels.
A decisive break above resistance could trigger renewed bullish momentum, while breaking key support might lead to cautious reevaluation.
