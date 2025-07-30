Steel Wire Rod Price Index Q2 2025: Historical Price Chart And Forecast



USA: US$ 1241/MT

China: US$ 502/MT

Germany: US$ 737/MT

South Africa: US$ 575/MT Brazil: US$ 590/MT

Regional Prices Movement:



. USA: Steel wire rod prices stayed stable amid steady construction demand and balanced supply, as shown in the steel wire rod price trend across Q2 2025.

. China: Prices weakened due to oversupply and reduced manufacturing activity, reflected in the falling steel wire rod price index during the quarter.

. Germany: Steel wire rod prices remained steady, supported by consistent automotive and construction demand, as observed in the steel wire rod price chart for the region.

. South Africa: Prices saw slight growth driven by infrastructure development and supply constraints, contributing to a modest upward steel wire rod price trend.

. Brazil: Market saw fluctuating prices due to shifting domestic demand and export uncertainties, impacting the overall steel wire rod price index performance.



Factors Affecting Steel Wire Rod Prices

. Demand-Side Factors:



Increased infrastructure and real estate projects significantly boost demand, contributing to an upward steel wire rod price trend globally.

Rising vehicle production drives higher wire rod consumption, directly influencing the steel wire rod price index. Strong industrial and machinery production maintains steady demand, supporting stability in the steel wire rod price chart.



. Supply-Side Factors:



Rising iron ore and scrap prices increase production costs, pushing up global steel wire rod price index levels.

Elevated electricity and fuel prices have driven up manufacturing costs, affecting the steel wire rod price trend in key regions. Production slowdowns due to maintenance and capacity cuts have restricted supply, sustaining pressure on the steel wire rod price chart.



Global Steel Wire Rod Market Analysis

The global steel wire rod market was valued at USD 113.47 Billion in 2024. According to IMARC Group, it is expected to reach USD 162.90 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 3.90% during 2025-2033, driven by infrastructure development, automotive production, and expanding construction activities worldwide.



Key Growth Drivers :

. Rising infrastructure and residential construction projects worldwide are major contributors to the steel wire rod price trend, boosting consistent demand and driving market expansion across developing and developed regions.

. Increased global vehicle production significantly fuels the steel wire rod price index, as these materials are essential in manufacturing springs, fasteners, and structural automotive components.

. Expanding production of machinery, appliances, and industrial equipment supports the upward movement in the steel wire rod price chart, reflecting growing consumption across multiple end-use manufacturing sectors.



How IMARC Pricing Database Can Help

The latest IMARC Group study,“ Steel Wire Rod Prices, Trend, Chart, Demand, Market Analysis, News, Historical and Forecast Data 2025 Edition ,” presents a detailed analysis of steel wire rod price trend, offering key insights into global steel wire rod market dynamics. This report includes comprehensive price charts, which trace historical data and highlights major shifts in the market.

The analysis delves into the factors driving these trends, including raw material costs, production fluctuations, and geopolitical influences. Moreover, the report examines steel wire rod demand, illustrating how consumer behaviour and industrial needs affect overall market dynamics. By exploring the intricate relationship between supply and demand, the prices report uncovers critical factors influencing current and future prices.

