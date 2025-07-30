403
Strong Earthquake Rattles South of Fiji Islands
(MENAFN) A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 struck south of the Fiji Islands at 17:53 GMT on Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).
The quake originated deep underground, with its epicenter located 575 kilometers (357 miles) beneath the Earth's surface. The coordinates were pinpointed at 23.34° south latitude and 178.88° east longitude.
Just minutes earlier, at 17:46 GMT, the same region experienced a separate seismic event — a magnitude 5.8 earthquake occurring at a depth of approximately 584.6 kilometers (about 230 miles).
Despite the strength of both quakes, there were no tsunami alerts issued. Authorities have not reported any casualties or structural damage.
