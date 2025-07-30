Bitget Wallet Distributes 325,000 KOKOK Tokens In Seventh FOMO Thursdays Event

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading non-custodial crypto wallet, is launching the seventh round of its Fomo Thursdays weekly staking event, featuring KOKOK, the native token of Solana-based meme project KoKoK The Roach. The event allocated a total prize pool of 325,000 KOKOK tokens across 15,001 winners, featuring a top reward of 6,200 KOKOK and participation from 100,000 users, reflecting a win rate of 15%.

Fomo Thursdays is Bitget Wallet's weekly staking-based rewards initiative, aimed at simplifying access to emerging token ecosystems. Users stake 10 USDT to receive a scratch card, with full refunds issued post-event. Token rewards and refunds are distributed via onchain smart contracts, eliminating the need for trading activity or social tasks.

This week's token, KOKOK, is part of a growing trend of meme-based assets emerging on Solana. The project features a cartoon roach persona and has developed an active onchain user base through meme-driven storytelling and simplified mint mechanics. KOKOK's appearance in the weekly event reflects ongoing user interest in narrative-led community tokens.

"Fomo Thursdays is designed to offer an accessible onchain experience while showcasing a range of early token experiments," said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet . "Featuring meme-native projects like KOKOK helps capture new dimensions of Web3 participation."

The staking window opens July 30 at 13:00 UTC and ends July 31 at 13:00 UTC. Token rewards and USDT refunds will be claimable starting July 31 at 14:00 UTC via the Bitget Wallet app.

