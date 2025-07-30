Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Bitget Wallet Distributes 325,000 KOKOK Tokens In Seventh FOMO Thursdays Event


2025-07-30 03:45:59
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading non-custodial crypto wallet, is launching the seventh round of its Fomo Thursdays weekly staking event, featuring KOKOK, the native token of Solana-based meme project KoKoK The Roach. The event allocated a total prize pool of 325,000 KOKOK tokens across 15,001 winners, featuring a top reward of 6,200 KOKOK and participation from 100,000 users, reflecting a win rate of 15%.

Fomo Thursdays is Bitget Wallet's weekly staking-based rewards initiative, aimed at simplifying access to emerging token ecosystems. Users stake 10 USDT to receive a scratch card, with full refunds issued post-event. Token rewards and refunds are distributed via onchain smart contracts, eliminating the need for trading activity or social tasks.

This week's token, KOKOK, is part of a growing trend of meme-based assets emerging on Solana. The project features a cartoon roach persona and has developed an active onchain user base through meme-driven storytelling and simplified mint mechanics. KOKOK's appearance in the weekly event reflects ongoing user interest in narrative-led community tokens.

"Fomo Thursdays is designed to offer an accessible onchain experience while showcasing a range of early token experiments," said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet . "Featuring meme-native projects like KOKOK helps capture new dimensions of Web3 participation."

The staking window opens July 30 at 13:00 UTC and ends July 31 at 13:00 UTC. Token rewards and USDT refunds will be claimable starting July 31 at 14:00 UTC via the Bitget Wallet app.

For more information, visit the Bitget Wallet official channels .

For media inquiries, please contact: ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at


MENAFN30072025004107003653ID1109861071

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search