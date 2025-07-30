403
Americana Restaurants reports double-digit growth in revenue and profitability for H1 2025
(MENAFN- mslgroup) Americana Restaurants International PLC (“Americana Restaurants” or the “Company”) (ADX symbol: AMR/ ISIN: AEE01135A222) (Saudi Stock Exchange symbol: 6015), the largest out-of-home dining and quick service restaurant operator in the Middle East & North Africa (“MENA”) and Kazakhstan, today announced its financial results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025.
Solid Financial Performance driven by robust like for like revenue growth and efficient unit economics
Americana Restaurants reported revenue of $1.217 billion in H1 2025, a 15.6% year-on-year increase, reflecting continued business recovery across key markets. On like-for-like comparison, revenue increased by 12.4% highlighting the strength of the Company’s existing store performance.
EBITDA reached $274.9 million, up 17.9% compared to H1 2024 demonstrating robust flow through of the sales growth despite increase in home delivery share. Net profit attributable to shareholders of the Company stood at $92.5 million, maintaining the margin of 7.6% in line with last year despite applicability of the new tax regulations amounting to $8.2 million in key markets in 2025. In addition, net profit of H1 2024 also included positive one-off items amounting to $7.2 million – mainly pertaining to marketing cost reliefs that were received Q1 2024 and normalized in the subsequent quarters.
The Company generated $110.8 million in free cash flow during the first half of the year demonstrating 151% year-on-year growth, driven by prudent operating performance and strong working capital management. Americana Restaurants continues to maintain a robust balance sheet with no leverage and healthy cash reserves.
Footprint Growth and Portfolio Expansion
During the first half of 2025, the Company opened 36 new stores and integrated 46 additional restaurants from Pizza Hut Oman, bringing the total store count to 2,638 across 12 countries. The Company continues to focus on meeting the full-year guidance for new store openings.
In July 2025, Americana Restaurants signed an exclusive franchise agreement with carpo, the premium lifestyle brand, originated in Athens, renowned for its premium nuts, artisanal chocolates, and refined coffee. The agreement grants Americana Restaurants exclusive rights to build and operate carpo stores in Kuwait and Qatar, with further expansion planned across Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.
H1 2025 Financial Overview
$ millions H1 2025 H1 2024 Change %
Revenue 1,217 1,053 15.6%
EBITDA 275 233 17.9%
Net Profit (attributable to the shareholders of the Company) 92.5 80 15.7%
Free Cash Flow 111 44 151%
Earnings per Share 0.0110 0.0095 15.8%
Total Store Count 2,638 2,477 6.5%
Championing Inclusion and Social Responsibility
As part of our ongoing commitment to inclusion, Americana Restaurants has expanded initiatives to empower People of Determination across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and now Bahrain. We welcomed team members with hearing impairments and autism at Peet’s Coffee UAE, opened dedicated POD stores in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, and launched our seventh store in Egypt fully operated by individuals with hearing impairments. Hardee’s and Krispy Kreme UAE also hosted student interns from the Rashid Centre for the second year, while a new MoU with Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services under the “Opportunity for All” program further supports inclusive hiring. In Egypt, our Dual Education Program has now empowered over 10,000 youth since its launch, creating clear pathways to employment.
Championing Inclusion and Social Responsibility
