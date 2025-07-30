Intent HQ Validated As Built On Databricks Solution, Accelerating Edge AI Innovation And Customer Value

Intent HQ is a privacy-first Customer Analytics Platform that generates uniquely human insights from complex behavioral data streams.

- Sarah Branfman, Databricks Global VP of ISVLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Intent HQ, the award-winning AI company enabling brands to unlock the full value of customer behavioral data, today announced that its Edge AI solution has been officially validated as a Built on Databricks offering. This designation recognizes Intent HQ's successful integration with the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform and affirms its commitment to delivering scalable, privacy-first innovation for consumer brands globally.With Intent HQ Edge AI now fully validated and interoperable within the Databricks ecosystem, customers can combine the power of on-device behavioral intelligence with cloud-scale analytics to drive real-time personalization, optimized operations, and measure business outcomes-all while maintaining strict compliance with privacy regulations.“Being validated as a Built on Databricks solution is a major milestone for our platform and our customers,” said Tobie Alberts, CTO of Intent HQ.“This unlocks new levels of scale and customer insight with simplicity, enabling the deployment of AI at the edge and its integration with our cloud-based insights. We can deliver a real-time 360 view of customers, enabling even more personalized, context-aware experiences with the highest standards of privacy.”Benefits for Mutual CustomersThe integration of Intent HQ Edge with Databricks delivers end-to-end value by combining real-time, on-device signal processing with centralized data governance and ML acceleration in the cloud.Key benefits include:> Real-time personalization at scale: Mobile apps powered by Intent HQ Edge generate over 500 insights per user daily, which can be used to trigger hyper-personalized content, offers, or engagement-entirely on-device.> Seamless cloud integration: With Unity Catalog, Delta Sharing, and automated partitioning, Intent HQ ensures that privacy-compliant edge data can be integrated into each client's Databricks workspace for analysis, model development, or activation.> Accelerated onboarding and deployment: A new provisioning architecture streamlines client setup, enables secure role-based access, and reduces time to value by up to 50%, critical for fast-moving growth markets.> Optimized operations: Predictive insights harvested at the edge help reduce churn, improve customer lifetime value, and decrease overstock or understock in real-time, enabling responsive supply chains and intelligent marketing.> Built-in privacy safeguards: All behavioral insights are generated and acted on directly within the user's device, no PII ever leaves the phone, ensuring compliance with GDPR, LGPD, POPPI, app store policies, and more.Strategic Value for DatabricksThe validation of Intent HQ's Edge AI solution reinforces Databricks as the leading platform for enterprise-grade AI with broad industry applicability. With Intent HQ, Databricks strengthens its impact in high-scale, privacy-regulated sectors such as telecom, financial services, retail, and media. Edge data processed by Intent HQ opens up net-new behavioral signals for Databricks-hosted models, enhancing accuracy and personalization across customer-facing applications.“Intent HQ's Edge AI brings a new layer of intelligence to the Databricks ecosystem,” said Sarah Branfman, Databricks Global VP of ISV.“By enabling privacy-safe behavioral signal processing at the edge, they empower our joint customers to make smarter, faster decisions-all while remaining compliant and scalable across global markets.”To learn more about Intent HQ Edge AI, visit .

