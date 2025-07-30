Saiyaara Makes History As India's Highest-Grossing Romantic Movie, Surpassing 'Kabir Singh'

Box office hits are usually action-packed, but for the first time, a romantic film, Saiyaara, has become the highest-grossing movie in India, breaking records and surprising audiences everywhere.

Some movies quietly become hits through word of mouth. Today, good films get praised quickly on social media, while average ones get criticized. Now, a love story has surprised everyone by becoming a big success at the Indian box office without much publicity.

The film is called Saiyaara. It is a love story directed by Mohit Suri and stars new actors Ahan Pandey and Aneet Bhatta. Saiyaara was released in theaters on July 18. The producers shared updates about the film's box office success. Now, they have announced a new record. Saiyaara is the highest-grossing romantic film in Indian cinema history. Yash Raj Films, the producer, officially confirmed this.

They announced that Saiyaara has earned 404 crores worldwide in just 12 days. Out of this, 318 crores came from India and 86 crores from other countries. The film has already surpassed Kabir Singh's box office collection of 379 crores. Saiyaara is still doing well in theaters and may break more records. It was made with a budget of only 45 crores. Saiyaara has earned 797% more than its budget, which has made the film team very happy.

Among Indian films released this year, only Chhaava has earned more than Saiyaara, collecting 693 crores in India. Saiyaara might soon break that record. The story and screenplay were written by Sankalp Sadana, with dialogues by Rohan Shankar and cinematography by Vikas Sivaraman. Rohit Makwana and Devendra Murdeshwar edited the film. Actors like Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Rajesh Kumar, Varun Badola, and Shad Randhawa also starred in it.