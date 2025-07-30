Eye On Rare Earths, Trump Handing Myanmar To China

MENAFN - Asia Times) The US Treasury Department's decision to lift sanction on allies of Myanmar's military junta last Friday (July 25) marks a stark reversal of decades-long American foreign policy.

These sanctions, imposed by the Biden administration on the anniversary of the 2021 coup, were a gesture of solidarity with Myanmar's pro-democracy movement and a country that has endured relentless bombing and repression at the hands of a brutal military regime.

Lifting these sanctions marks the latest episode of“Trump's craven war on Myanmar.” And they hand China yet another strategic victory in Southeast Asia.

From a moral standpoint, this move is sadly unsurprising. Trump has already abandoned Ukraine to Russia's onslaught, advocated for the ethnic cleansing of Gaza and is actively dismantling what remains of American democracy. But this is not just a moral failure; it is a strategic blunder of the highest order.

The rationale behind the policy shift remains opaque – the US government has offered no explanation. But the timing is curious. Just days earlier, Congress passed three bipartisan bills reaffirming support for Myanmar's resistance to military rule and pledging continued financial sanctions against the junta.

Junta leader Senior General Min Aung Hlaing had also just lavished praise on Donald Trump during trade negotiations. Perhaps this is merely another instance of Trump's foreign policy being steered by personal flattery and narcissism.

But the motives behind this move appear more calculated. Business lobbyists seem to have persuaded Trump that Myanmar's rare earth metals , vital for everything from smartphones to missile systems, could be a strategic asset for the US.

Indeed, Myanmar has emerged as a key global supplier of these critical minerals, especially after China curtailed its own environmentally destructive mining operations and turned to Myanmar to fill the gap.