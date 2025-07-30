Russian Army Launches 560 Strikes On Settlements In Zaporizhzhia Region
According to Fedorov, Russian troops carried out seven air strikes on Hryhorivka, Bilohiria, and Malynivka.
In addition, 390 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Prymorske, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Omelnyk.
Five shellings from multiple launch rocket systems were also recorded in Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, and Novodanylivka.
The Russian army carried out 158 artillery strikes on the territories of Kamianske, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Solodke, and Preobrazhenka.
According to the Regional Military Administration, 82 reports were received about the destruction of apartments, private houses, farm buildings, and cars.Read also: Russian army loses 890 soldiers in war against Ukraine in one day
As reported by Ukrinform, as a result of an air strike by Russian troops on the Bilenke penal colony in Zaporizhzhia, the number of wounded rose to 44, and the deaths of 16 convicts were also confirme .
