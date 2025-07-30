IMCD Reports EBITA Of EUR 275 Million In The First Half Of 2025
HIGHLIGHTS
. Gross profit up by 5% to EUR 634 million (+7% on a constant currency basis)
. Operating EBITA up by +2% to EUR 275 million (+4% on a constant currency basis)
. Free cash flow of EUR 173 million (first half 2024: EUR 221 million)
. Cash earnings per share at EUR 2.94 (first half 2024: EUR 3.23)
. Expanding our footprint across key markets through six completed acquisitions year to date
Marcus Jordan, CEO: "In the first half of 2025 we delivered forex adjusted gross profit growth of 7% and EBITA growth of 4%. We completed six acquisitions across our three regions to further strengthen our capabilities in a range of core market segments. Under challenging and unpredictable macro-economic market conditions, I am assured by the resilience of our asset-light business model and thankful to our teams for their continued growth focus. While these challenging conditions may persist, we are well positioned for the future through our leading speciality focused portfolio, geographic and market diversity combined with advanced digital and supply chain capabilities."
