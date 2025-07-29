Latham Out Injured, Santner To Lead NZ Against Zimbabwe In Opening Test Khaleej Times

New Zealand captain Tom Latham will miss the opening Test against Zimbabwe with a shoulder injury and Mitch Santner will step in to lead the side, New Zealand Cricket said on the eve of the match beginning in Bulawayo on Wednesday.

Latham suffered the injury while fielding during a T20 match for Birmingham in the Vitality Blast earlier this month and has not recovered sufficiently to be included in the playing 11, the NZC said.

Recommended For You Schools to courts: Dubai expects new AI icons to be used across sectors Vivo X200 FE to launch in UAE on July 23: Is it worth Dh2,599?

Latham will stay in Zimbabwe with New Zealand hoping he will be fit for the second test starting on Aug. 7.

"It's hugely disappointing for Tom to be missing the first test, as captain but also as an integral part of the team," head coach Rob Walter said.

"It's never great when you lose your captain, who's a world-class opening batter and a great team man, but that said we're going to work really hard to have him available for the second Test.

"We'll continue to assess and see whether a replacement player is necessary, but at this stage we are hopeful that he'll recover in time."

White-ball captain Santner oversaw New Zealand's T20 tri-series victory in Harare where they remained undefeated throughout the five-match series.

"Mitch did a wonderful job with the T20 squad in this recent series," Walter said.

"He was excellent from a strategy point of view and he has a strong understanding of the game.

"Whilst the format is different, he certainly has the respect of the players and will be supported by some highly experienced Test cricketers, so I trust that he's going to do a great job."