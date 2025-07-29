Latham Out Injured, Santner To Lead NZ Against Zimbabwe In Opening Test Khaleej Times
New Zealand captain Tom Latham will miss the opening Test against Zimbabwe with a shoulder injury and Mitch Santner will step in to lead the side, New Zealand Cricket said on the eve of the match beginning in Bulawayo on Wednesday.
Latham suffered the injury while fielding during a T20 match for Birmingham in the Vitality Blast earlier this month and has not recovered sufficiently to be included in the playing 11, the NZC said.Recommended For You Schools to courts: Dubai expects new AI icons to be used across sectors Vivo X200 FE to launch in UAE on July 23: Is it worth Dh2,599?
Latham will stay in Zimbabwe with New Zealand hoping he will be fit for the second test starting on Aug. 7.
"It's hugely disappointing for Tom to be missing the first test, as captain but also as an integral part of the team," head coach Rob Walter said.
"It's never great when you lose your captain, who's a world-class opening batter and a great team man, but that said we're going to work really hard to have him available for the second Test.
"We'll continue to assess and see whether a replacement player is necessary, but at this stage we are hopeful that he'll recover in time."
White-ball captain Santner oversaw New Zealand's T20 tri-series victory in Harare where they remained undefeated throughout the five-match series.
"Mitch did a wonderful job with the T20 squad in this recent series," Walter said.
"He was excellent from a strategy point of view and he has a strong understanding of the game.
"Whilst the format is different, he certainly has the respect of the players and will be supported by some highly experienced Test cricketers, so I trust that he's going to do a great job."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment