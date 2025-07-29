Friendship Day 2025: Top 5 Tennis Rivals That Turned Into Genuine Camaraderie

Tennis rivalries are legendary, but some have evolved into lasting friendships. Here are five iconic rivalries that turned into genuine camaraderie, built on mutual respect and admiration despite intense on-court battles.

Tennis, just like other sports, is often defined by fierce competition and intense rivalries. Many of the on-court battles have stayed on and off the court as well, but there are instances where rivalries are often transcended into friendships that blossomed over the years or decades.

As Friendship Day draws closer, let's take a closer look at the top 5 iconic tennis rivals that turned into real and genuine friends over the years.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal were the fiercest rivals, who enthralled the tennis world with their intense rivalry on the court and inspired millions with their contrasting styles and sportsmanlike spirit. Federer and Nadal redefined rivalry in tennis, which peaked from the epic 2008 Wimbledon Final, when the Spaniard clinched his maiden Championships title by defeating the Swiss, who was the defending champion.

Though Federer and Nadal had their rivalries over two decades, with the latter leading 24-16 over the former, the two have maintained mutual respect and admiration for each other, and most importantly, friendship off the court over the years.

During the COVID-19 Pandemic in 2020, the two delighted the sporting world by going together live on Instagram. In 2022, the tennis world witnessed a touching moment where Nadal teared up in Federer's farewell match after playing doubles at Laver Cup.

Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic almost had a fair share of rivalry, just like between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal during the golden period of men's tennis. Murray and Djokovic had locked horns 36 times on the tour, with the Serbian leading 25-11 over the former World No.1. However, Murray and Djokovic, born in May but just a week apart, seemingly started their journey and rose through the ranks together.

Murray and Djokovic's friendship dates back to the time when they were junior players and maintained it when they became professional players and rivals.

Last year, Novak Djokovic roped in Andy Murray as a coach for a short period before parting ways after the Serbian's first-round defeat at the Madrid Open this year. However, Djokovic stated his friendship with Murray is stronger than ever.

Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert were not only among the greatest female tennis players, but also they were rivals for nearly two decades, competing in 80 matches against each other, with Navratilova leading their head-to-head 43-37. Their rivalries had gained attraction across the tennis world, especially during the 1970s and 1980s, as they would often compete in Grand Slam finals and showcasing their contrasting playing styles and personalities.

Despite intense competition and rivalry against each other, Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert shared a mutual respect and admiration for each other off the court and maintained a strong friendship over the last 5 decades.

The friendship between two legends of the game is evidenced by the fact that they stood strong by their side during the cancer battles.

Boris Becker and Stefan Edberg were not only among the greatest players of their time but also one of the most iconic rivalries of men's tennis during the 1980s and 1990s. The legends faced off 35 times in their careers, with Becker leading 25-10 over Edberg. The two faced off in the three successive Wimbledon finals, with Edberg winning twice in 1988 and 1990. Their matches often enthralled the audience with their competitiveness, fight, and intensity.

Despite their on-court battles and rivalries, there has been mutual respect and admiration for each other.

Though Boris Becker and Stefan Edberg were not 'best of friends', they have spoken highly of each other and the roles they have played in shaping their careers. Becker and Edberg have often shared a warm camaraderie rooted in mutual respect.

Before Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's rivalry, there was Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe - two legends of the game who lit up the tennis world with their intense rivalry and fierce competition. Their match would be labelled as 'Ice vs Fire', as Bjorn's cool-headed attitude was contrasted with McEnroe's fiery temperament. The two faced off against each other 14 times, including the 1980 Wimbledon Final, which is one of the greatest Grand Slam finals.

However, off the court, there was no rivalry, just a friendship and mutual admiration for each other. Their friendship only grew stronger over the years, often appearing in exhibitions, events, and interviews.

In September 2024, John McEnroe said,“To look on the other side of the court and see my biggest rival and great friend Bjorn Borg [...], that's very hard for me to beat!” as quoted by Tennis. Such was their friendship and bonding, transcending the on-court battles into a lifelong connection with mutual respect and admiration.