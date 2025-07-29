Iran Rejects Trump's Claim Of Interference In Gaza Ceasefire Talks
Baghaei's remarks came, in response to U.S. President, Donald Trump's comments a day earlier, in which Trump alleged that Iran had intervened in the latest round of talks, aimed at ending the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. The negotiations, held in Qatar, were suspended last week with both Israeli and U.S. delegations walking out.
Describing Trump's claim as“absolutely baseless,” Baghaei said, the accusation was an attempt to deflect U.S. responsibility for its complicity in what he called, Israeli“crimes” against the Palestinians.
Baghaei said that, Hamas negotiators were capable of discerning and pursuing the interests of Gaza's population, and did not need any third party's intervention in that regard.
Baghaei reaffirmed Iran's position, shared by many countries, condemning what he called“genocide” in Gaza, and supporting any initiative that would lead to an end to the suffering of the Palestinian people and the cessation of Israeli actions in the territory.
Trump, in a meeting with British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer on Monday, claimed that,“I think they (Iran) got involved in this negotiation, telling Hamas and giving Hamas signals and orders.” He didn't provide further details on the claim.– NNN-IRNA
