STARZ TO RELEASE SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS FOR CALENDAR 2025 AND HOLD ANALYST AND INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL FOLLOWING MARKET CLOSE ON THURSDAY, AUGUST 14


2025-07-29 04:32:14
SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- STARZ (Nasdaq: STRZ ) announced today the company will report its second quarter financial results for calendar 2025, ended June 30, 2025, on Thursday, August 14. Senior management will participate in an analyst and investor call to discuss results at 2:00PM PT/5:00PM ET following market close on August 14. To listen to the live audio webcast, click here . A full replay will be available later the same evening by clicking here .

About STARZ
 STARZ (Nasdaq: STRZ ) is the leading premium entertainment destination for women and underrepresented audiences, and home to some of the most popular franchises and series on television. STARZ offers a robust programming mix for discerning adult audiences, including boundary-breaking originals and an expansive lineup of blockbuster movies, and is embodied by its brand positioning "We're All Adults Here." Complementary to any platform or service, STARZ is available across a wide range of digital OTT platforms and multichannel video distributors and is a bundling partner of choice. STARZ is powered by an industry-leading advanced technology, data analytics and digital infrastructure and the highly rated and first-of-its-kind STARZ app.

