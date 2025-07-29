Bristow Group Announces Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call

HOUSTON, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL ), the global leader in innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions, today announced it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results after market close on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. In connection with the release, Bristow has scheduled a conference call for Wednesday, August 6, 2025, to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT).

Investors may participate in the call by using the following link, which is now open for early registration:

A replay of the call will be available through August 27, 2025 and can be accessed using the same link. The accompanying investor presentation will be available on August 6, 2025, on the investor section of Bristow's website at .

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. is the leading global provider of innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions. Bristow primarily provides aviation services to a broad base of offshore energy companies and government entities. Our aviation services include personnel transportation, search and rescue ("SAR"), medevac, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems and ad-hoc helicopter services. Our business is comprised of three operating segments: Offshore Energy Services, Government Services and Other Services. Our energy customers charter our helicopters primarily to transport personnel to, from and between onshore bases and offshore production platforms, drilling rigs and other installations. Our government customers primarily outsource SAR activities whereby we operate specialized helicopters and provide highly trained personnel. Our other services include fixed wing transportation services through a regional airline in Australia and dry-leasing aircraft to third-party operators in support of other industries and geographic markets.

Bristow currently has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, the Dutch Caribbean, the Falkland Islands, India, Ireland, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the United Kingdom ("UK") and the United States ("U.S."). To learn more, visit our website at .

