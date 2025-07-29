Snov.Io Doubles Sending Limits As Outreach Teams Scale 23X Faster In 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snov.io , a multichannel lead generation and sales automation platform, reports thatin 2025 compared to the previous year. This trend highlights an accelerating demand for scalable, efficient outreach solutions.

In response, Snov.io is doubling email sending limits for its Pro plans, eliminating growth bottlenecks for sales teams. Key changes include:



2.5x higher sending capacity - allowing smaller teams to run large-scale campaigns.

Expanded team access and campaign management tools - enabling better collaboration. Scalable growth without vendor lock-in or hidden fees - giving users full control and flexibility.

Large-scale campaigns have become the norm, with many companies now regularly targeting outreach lists of 1,000+ recipients. This shift is driven by easier access to automation tools and richer prospect data.

According to Snov.io data, new users scale their outreach by up to 23x in their first month-a clear indicator of rising outbound intensity and demand for faster results.

The latest update is designed to match this pace and empower teams from day one.

"This isn't just a boost in numbers-it's a reflection of our core mission: helping teams accelerate from zero to booked meetings faster than ever," said Oleksii Kratko, CEO and Founder of Snov.io. "In today's market, the real edge isn't features-it's speed and scalability."

The new limits and plan updates are now live at , giving sales teams greater freedom to grow at their own pace-without barriers.

About Snov.io

Snov.io is a B2B sales automation platform offering a range of tools for lead generation, cold outreach, email deliverability, sales management and multichannel campaigns with LinkedIn Automation. Founded in 2017, the company now serves 3 million users worldwide, primarily small and medium-sized businesses.

