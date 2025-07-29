Snov.Io Doubles Sending Limits As Outreach Teams Scale 23X Faster In 2025
In response, Snov.io is doubling email sending limits for its Pro plans, eliminating growth bottlenecks for sales teams. Key changes include:
- 2.5x higher sending capacity - allowing smaller teams to run large-scale campaigns. Expanded team access and campaign management tools - enabling better collaboration. Scalable growth without vendor lock-in or hidden fees - giving users full control and flexibility.
Large-scale campaigns have become the norm, with many companies now regularly targeting outreach lists of 1,000+ recipients. This shift is driven by easier access to automation tools and richer prospect data.
According to Snov.io data, new users scale their outreach by up to 23x in their first month-a clear indicator of rising outbound intensity and demand for faster results.
“This isn't just a boost in numbers-it's a reflection of our core mission: helping teams accelerate from zero to booked meetings faster than ever,” said Oleksii Kratko, CEO and Founder of“In today's market, the real edge isn't features-it's speed and scalability.”
The new limits and plan updates are now live at , giving sales teams greater freedom to grow at their own pace-without barriers.
About Snov.io
Snov.io is a B2B sales automation platform offering a range of tools for lead generation, cold outreach, email deliverability, sales management and multichannel campaigns with LinkedIn Automation. Founded in 2017, the company now serves 3 million users worldwide, primarily small and medium-sized businesses.
Press inquiries
Snov.io
Oryna Komarnytska
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment