Ducon Wet Scrubber Achieves High Collection Efficiency

Ducon Wet scrubber achieves high removal efficiency for a wide range of gaseous pollutants, including fumes, vapors, and submicron particulate matter.

FARMINGDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ducon announced today that its wet scrubber supplied recently to a chemical plant in Southern USA location, achieved high removal efficiency for a variety of gaseous and particulate pollutants from industrial exhaust flue gases. Ducon wet scrubber design allows bringing of polluted gas stream into contact with a scrubbing liquid, through a packed bed, and spray tower configuration, which allows extensive contact between liquid stream containing a chemical reagent and polluted gas stream to capture and neutralize contaminants.

For particle control , Ducon wet scrubber also captures particulate matter, including fine particles and mists, by creating a pressure drop within the inlet section of the scrubber which creates small liquid droplets that collide with and trap the particles in the dirty gas stream. Ducon's wet scrubber achieved over 99.99% efficiency for particles 1 μm and larger, and even greater than 99% for submicron particles using higher pressure drop at the inlet of the scrubber prior to the gas absorption.

For gas absorption. Ducon wet scrubber is highly effective in absorbing soluble gaseous pollutants , such as sulfur dioxide (SO2), hydrogen chloride (HCl), Hydrogen sulfide (H2S) and ammonia. The scrubbing liquid reacts with these gases, though a packing media which neutralizes the acid gases and thus removes them from the gas stream. The Ducon Packed bed wet scrubbers uses Ducon's proprietary packing that maximizes the contact surface area between the gas and the scrubbing liquid, leading to high absorption efficiency. Efficiencies for specific gas-solvent systems within this Ducon wet gas absorption scrubber reached above 99.9%. This Ducon wet scrubber design can simultaneously remove both particulate matter and gaseous pollutants, making it a versatile choice for a wide range of industrial applications.

About Ducon: Ducon Environmental Systems Inc, is a supplier of wet scrubbers, with have been achieving high removal efficiencies for a wide range of pollutants since 1938 with over 30,000 successfully completed projects for all FORTUNE 500 firms. Ducon custom engineers every application and properly selects the scrubber design, materials of construction and all the controls and auxiliary equipment required to properly operate the wet scrubber system that effectively controls emissions and meet environmental regulations and provide long operating life with minimal maintenance.

