FM Sybiha After Trump Ultimatum Says Now Time To Consolidate Anti‐Russian Sanctions
"President Trump's stance toward Moscow is realistic and firm in light of Putin's rejection of peace efforts. We appreciate his clarity and strength. President Trump's stance toward Moscow is realistic and firm in light of Putin's rejection of peace efforts. We appreciate his clarity and strength," said the head of Ukrainian diplomacy.
Sybiha stressed that the US, Europe, and the G7 must have the necessary strength to take action against the Russian economy and emphasized the critical importance of maximum synchronization of sanctions.
“Right now, we can see momentum. The time has come to consolidate a single and strong sanctions fist and hit Russia's war budget with full force,” the Ukrainian foreign minister urged.
The minister noted that Russian officials recently boasted that they were allegedly fighting alone against the entire West as part of“cheap propaganda” for their population. He added that if they consider themselves heroes who are single-handedly opposing the entire West, then“let them feel the entire West's consolidated strength through maximum sanctions pressure.”
Sybiha assured that Ukraine is responsibly coordinating national sanctions with its allies and, together with them, is taking measures to eliminate loopholes and prevent Russia's access to technology.
“The next weeks must see maximum synchronization of all partners' sanctions against Russia to increase the cost of war for the aggressor. We are actively working with partners to achieve this,” the head of Ukrainian diplomacy announced.Read also: Trump about Putin: I'm not so interested in talking anymor
As reported by Ukrinform, on Monday, July 28, US President Donald Trump announced his intention to shorten the ultimatum for Russia to force it to conclude a peace agreement in Ukraine to 10-12 days.
The issue of the deadline by which the US expects Russia to reach a ceasefire agreement with Ukraine was raised during recent talks between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and US President Donald Trump.
