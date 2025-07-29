EZEE FIBER INVESTS OVER $400 MILLION TO EXPAND FIBER-TO-THE-PREMISES NETWORK INTO THE GREATER CHICAGOLAND AREA

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Construction to Begin in the Fourth Quarter of 2025; DuPage, Cook, Lake, Kane & Will Counties Initially Targeted

HOUSTON, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ezee Fiber today announced the expansion of its 100% fiber network into the greater Chicagoland area. The buildout will deliver Ezee Fiber's award-winning multi-gig fiber internet to residential and business customers across the Chicago metropolitan area, beginning with communities in DuPage, Cook, Lake, Kane & Will counties. Residential and business customer installations are expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Ezee Fiber will create over 400 employment opportunities throughout the region, including construction personnel, installation technicians, sales, marketing, and community engagement associates. The company intends to establish a regional headquarters in Elk Grove Village, IL, and has already begun posting available positions.

"I'm proud to bring Ezee Fiber's award-winning multi-gig internet service to Chicagoland. Residents and businesses will enjoy a significantly better internet experience driven by our advanced fiber internet and Wi-Fi 7 products," says Matt Marino, Chief Executive Officer, Ezee Fiber.

"Our customers have honored us with a 4.9 Google rating and thousands of 5-star reviews. Additionally, Ezee Fiber has been recognized with PC Mag's Fastest ISPs 2025 award and multiple Speedtest awards for outstanding speed and reliability. There are no term contracts, fees, or data caps. Our service includes transparent pricing and friendly, local customer service. Long wait times, outdated technology, confusing bills, pricing gimmicks, and frustrating customer service will be history for any new Ezee Fiber customers."

"We're thrilled to welcome Ezee Fiber to Chicagoland as we continue to prioritize modernizing infrastructure and expanding digital access for all residents," David Pileski, Mayor of Roselle, adds. "Increased competition in the fiber internet market drives innovation, improves service, and delivers real value to our community. Whether you're working from home, running a business, or just streaming your favorite show, this investment ensures Roselle stays connected and competitive well into the future."

Greg Thomas, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Ezee Fiber's Midwest Region, notes, "We are excited for residents and businesses across Chicagoland to soon enjoy our best-in-class, multi-gig fiber internet. This ambitious build targets more than 85 municipalities. Reliable and transparent fiber internet service is long overdue in these communities, and Ezee Fiber is committed to delivering it. Our expansion will provide future-proof connectivity to neighborhoods, condos, apartment buildings, master-planned communities, schools, small businesses, and large enterprises alike-backed by our dedication to simplicity, reliability, and exceptional local support. Residential customers will have access to multi-gig symmetrical fiber internet speeds up to 8 Gig, while business customers can expect dedicated enterprise-level speeds up to 100 Gig."

Over the past 18 months, Ezee Fiber has announced major expansions, including a $200 million investment in Houston, a $250 million expansion in New Mexico, a $400 million expansion in Washington state, and its latest $400 million expansion into the Chicago metropolitan area. Additionally, Ezee Fiber recently announced the acquisition of Tachus Fiber Internet, a leading fiber optic ISP headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Marino noted further expansions into additional U.S. states are planned throughout 2025 and beyond.

Residents and business owners can visit ezeefiber to learn more, check availability, and pre-register for service to be among the first to receive Ezee Fiber internet.

About Ezee Fiber

Ezee Fiber is a rapidly growing, Houston-based fiber internet provider delivering premium multi-gig service to residential, business, and government customers over a 100% fiber-optic network-at exceptional value. The company's carrier-grade infrastructure spans Texas, New Mexico, and Washington, and is supported by local teams who live and work in the communities it serves.

Ezee Fiber's industry-leading speeds, award-winning local customer service, and transparent pricing model set the company apart from the competition.

Learn more at

