Rwanda National Ballet Performs At Traditional Night Gala In Amman

Amman, July 29 (Petra) - The Embassy of the Republic of Rwanda in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan hosted a Traditional Night Gala on Monday at the Grand Hyatt Amman.The event featured a performance by the Rwanda National Ballet URUKEREREZA, fresh from their historic performance at the Jerash Festival for Culture and Arts, Main Square Theatre, on Saturday."Their performance in Jerash was met with overwhelming acclaim, captivating audiences with traditional Rwandan dance and music," the embassy said Tuesday in a statement."Building on that success, the Gala in Amman brought the same flame and cultural richness to an audience of diplomats, government officials, cultural representatives, and friends of Rwanda," the statement added.The Gala reflects the Embassy's ongoing commitment to strengthening Rwanda-Jordan relations through cultural diplomacy and people-to-people connections.