403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Rwanda National Ballet Performs At Traditional Night Gala In Amman
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, July 29 (Petra) - The Embassy of the Republic of Rwanda in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan hosted a Traditional Night Gala on Monday at the Grand Hyatt Amman.
The event featured a performance by the Rwanda National Ballet URUKEREREZA, fresh from their historic performance at the Jerash Festival for Culture and Arts, Main Square Theatre, on Saturday.
"Their performance in Jerash was met with overwhelming acclaim, captivating audiences with traditional Rwandan dance and music," the embassy said Tuesday in a statement.
"Building on that success, the Gala in Amman brought the same flame and cultural richness to an audience of diplomats, government officials, cultural representatives, and friends of Rwanda," the statement added.
The Gala reflects the Embassy's ongoing commitment to strengthening Rwanda-Jordan relations through cultural diplomacy and people-to-people connections.
Amman, July 29 (Petra) - The Embassy of the Republic of Rwanda in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan hosted a Traditional Night Gala on Monday at the Grand Hyatt Amman.
The event featured a performance by the Rwanda National Ballet URUKEREREZA, fresh from their historic performance at the Jerash Festival for Culture and Arts, Main Square Theatre, on Saturday.
"Their performance in Jerash was met with overwhelming acclaim, captivating audiences with traditional Rwandan dance and music," the embassy said Tuesday in a statement.
"Building on that success, the Gala in Amman brought the same flame and cultural richness to an audience of diplomats, government officials, cultural representatives, and friends of Rwanda," the statement added.
The Gala reflects the Embassy's ongoing commitment to strengthening Rwanda-Jordan relations through cultural diplomacy and people-to-people connections.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment