Bonds Avenue Residences Becomes A Golden Visa Magnet For Global Investors And Professionals

Bonds Avenue Residences by Amirah Developments is emerging as a strategic choice for global investors, entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth professionals looking to secure long-term residency in the UAE.

Located in the heart of Dubai Islands and offering a portfolio of waterfront properties, Bonds Avenue Residences qualifies buyers for the UAE's coveted 10-year Golden Visa through real estate investments of Dh2 million and above.

Prices start from Dh1.63 million, with a significant number of homes crossing the Dh2 million mark making them directly eligible under the UAE's Golden Visa policy for property investors. The project's architecture reflects fluid, cornerless forms, and panoramic layouts that maximise views of the Arabian Gulf while offering seamless indoor-outdoor living.

The UAE's Golden Visa programme allows foreign investors to obtain a 10-year renewable residency when purchasing property valued at Dh2 million or more. This includes both completed and off-plan properties and applies regardless of whether the purchase is cash or financed, provided a no-objection certificate from the bank is secured. The program enables visa holders to reside in the UAE without the need for a local sponsor, while also sponsoring family members, owning mainland companies, and enjoying tax-free benefits. This evolving policy has made Dubai one of the world's most attractive destinations for globally mobile professionals and investors.

According to Dubai Land Department data, Dubai's property market reached a record Dh893 billion in real estate transactions across 331,300 deals in 2024, reinforcing investor confidence and sustained demand.

Luxury and waterfront properties remain in sharp focus, with the average value of Golden Visa linked purchases growing steadily. Dubai's prime residential market has seen price increases of over 20 per cent in the past year alone, with high-net-worth individuals and foreign investors accounting for a rising share of off-plan sales.

Against this backdrop, Bonds Avenue Residences presents a timely opportunity. Positioned just 10 minutes from Dubai International Airport and with direct access to key landmarks like Downtown Dubai, Dubai Creek, Business Bay, and the Gold Souq Metro Station, the development stands out for its connectivity and cultural immersion. The surrounding Dubai Islands master plan features over 21 kilometres of beachfront, along with access to Souq Al Marfa - a rapidly growing waterfront retail and lifestyle hub offering global fashion, homeware, and gourmet dining experiences. The upcoming Night Souq and Dubai Islands Marina will further enhance the area's appeal with entertainment promenades, boutique retail, and dining attractions.

“Dubai is increasingly attracting thinkers, builders, creatives, and investors from around the world and the Golden Visa makes it possible for them to stay, build, and thrive. At Amirah, we believe that a home should offer more than beauty; it should offer permanence, purpose, and potential. Bonds Avenue Residences does exactly that. It is where long-term vision and daily lifestyle meet,” Muhammad Yousuf Jafrani, Founder and Chairman of Amirah Developments, says.

Handover is expected in Q1 2027 and flexible 60/40 payment plan is available.

The demand for long-term residency linked real estate continues to grow. In 2023 and 2024, the UAE expanded Golden Visa eligibility to professionals across AI, sustainability, scientific research, and entrepreneurship key sectors that align with the nation's growth ambitions. As Dubai accelerates toward becoming a global innovation hub, the appeal of property investment as a pathway to secure residency becomes even more compelling. Analysts estimate that Golden Visa–motivated purchases now account for approximately seven to eight percent of all annual real estate transactions in Dubai, with a clear upward trend.

Bonds Avenue Residences is part of that momentum. For investors and end users alike, the development combines the enduring value of real estate with the mobility and security of a 10-year visa making it one of the most strategic residential choices available in the current market.