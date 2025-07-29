Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Cleaning Tool For Curved Windows (TRO-1385)
PITTSBURGH, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new tool for cleaning curved windows and hard-to-reach glass areas found on fire trucks, motor homes, farming equipment, campers, transport trucks, and trailers," said an inventor, from Guelph ̧ Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the ULTIMATE WINDOW CLEANER. My design eliminates struggles and the need to climb a ladder."
The patent-granted invention provides effective cleaning of curved windows on mobile homes, trailers, fire trucks, etc. In doing so, it would quickly remove smudges, dust, pollen, and smoke residue from the glass for a clear view. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also increases safety and convenience. The invention features an adjustable and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for owners of motor homes, fire departments, farmers, trucking companies, etc.
The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-TRO-1385, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment