Rewards For Justice Reward Offer For Information On The Leader Of AQAP

The U.S. Department of State’s Rewards for Justice (RFJ) program is increasing its reward offer for information leading to the identification or location of the leader of al-Qa’ida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), Sa’ad bin Atef al-Awlaki. The new reward offer for information on al-Awlaki is up to $10 million. The previous reward offer was up to $6 million.

In 2024, al-Awlaki was appointed as the leader of AQAP. He has publicly called for attacks against the United States and our allies. As the group’s leader and as a former AQAP amir of the Shabwah province in Yemen, he has led AQAP’s attacks against the U.S. and has kidnapped Americans in Yemen.

In addition, RFJ continues to offer rewards up to $5 million for information leading to the identification or location of Ibrahim al-Banna and rewards up to $4 million for information leading to the identification or location of Ibrahim Ahmed Mahmoud al-Qosi. Al-Banna and al-Qosi are part of the leadership team that assists the AQAP leader.

Additional information about these reward offers is available on the RFJ website. We encourage anyone with information on al-Awlaki, al-Banna, or al-Qosi to contact the Rewards for Justice office via Signal, Telegram, or WhatsApp at +1 202-702-7843, or via our Tor-based tipline at he5dybnt7sr6cm32xt77pazmtm65flqy6irivtflruqfc5ep7eiodiad (Tor browser required). All information will be kept strictly confidential.

The Rewards for Justice Program is administered by the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service. Since its inception in 1984, the program has paid in excess of $250 million to more than 125 individuals who provided information that helped resolve threats to U.S. national security. Follow us on X.