Aquablu Mosaics Launches 'The Backyard Bluprint' Podcast, A Weekly Dive Into Luxury Outdoor Living

The Backyard BluPrint - Episode 1 - Pool and Outdoor Living Space Design Trends with Carly McCoy

Explore expert tips, trending styles, and bold ideas for transforming your backyard into a luxury retreat with AquaBlu's new weekly podcast.

- Frank Vitori, Co-Founder of AquaBlu MosaicsTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AquaBlu Mosaics , a leader in luxury outdoor and pool design, is proud to announce the launch of its brand-new podcast, The Backyard BluPrint . Hosted by industry expert Frank Vitori, this weekly series offers a fresh, inspiring look at the latest trends, tools, and techniques shaping today's backyard spaces.Whether you're a design enthusiast, a homeowner planning your dream oasis, or a trade professional looking to stay ahead of the curve, The Backyard BluPrint delivers the insights you need to bring your outdoor visions to life. Each episode features in-depth interviews with top landscape architects, interior designers, pool builders, vendor partners, and other leaders in outdoor living.“Our goal is to educate and inspire, giving listeners real, actionable ideas they can use,” says host Frank Vitori.“Backyards are no longer just lawns and patios. They're extensions of our homes, our lifestyles, and our creativity.”Episode One:“Top Outdoor Living Trends”In the premiere episode, Frank sits down with Carly McCoy, Founder and Head Designer of Backyard Oasis Design Studio , to explore what's trending right now in outdoor living. From fire features and outdoor kitchens to in-pool furniture and glass tile pools, Carly shares her insights on what's hot-and what's next-for 2025 and beyond.About the Host: Frank Vitori, Co-founder of AquaBlu MosaicsWith over 15 years of experience in outdoor living and coastal home design, Frank Vitori brings unparalleled knowledge to the mic. As a key leader at AquaBlu Mosaics, he specializes in pool tile finishes, installation products, and custom mosaic production. A passionate advocate for marine conservation, Frank integrates eco-conscious practices into every facet of his work and champions AquaBlu's give-back initiatives.Listen Now:The Backyard BluPrint is available on all major platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Prime Music. Select your streaming service here:New episodes drop weekly. Subscribe now and never miss an update.For more on the products and collections featured in each episode, visit .

